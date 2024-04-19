We Are The Lucky Ones On OTT This Week!

A spread of eclectic entertainment on OTT for you. Sukanya Verma lists everything you can watch.

We Were The Lucky Ones

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

An adaptation of Georgia Hunter's book based on her family's personal experiences during the Holocaust, We Were The Lucky Ones, revolves around a Polish-Jewish family coping in the aftermath of World War II.

All India Rank

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Stand-up comedian, screenwriter and lyricist Varun Grover dons the director's hat to tell the coming-of-age story of an engineering student against the backdrop of '90s nostalgia in his semi-autobiographical offering.

Kaam Chalu Hai

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Rajpal Yadav gets under the skin of a bereaved father utilising his anger and grievances against the floundering infrastructure for constructive means in a complete departure from his comic avatars.

Yatra 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy's late father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy's life gets the biopic treatment in Jiiva's portrayal.

Dune 2

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video or BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

The drama and dilemma of being Paul Atreides continues as he's forced to pick between romance and responsibility in the second part of director Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel.

The Sympathiser

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar's adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning espionage cum satire novel of the same name chronicles the difficulties of being a half-French, half-Vietnamese Communist spy tossed off between the Vietnam war to Los Angeles refugee.

Rebel Moon -- Part Two: The Scargiver

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Curious to know how the events of the first installment of Zack Snyder's science-fiction passion project concerning the age-old battle between good and evil winds up? Catch its Part 2 on Netflix.

Chief Detective 1958

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A period police procedural and prequel to Chief Detective starring Taxi Driver's Lee Jee-hoon as a cop taking down criminals along with his equally dedicated colleagues in corrupt times.

Siren

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Revenge reigns supreme when a falsely framed ambulance driver goes on a vendetta spree once out on parole from prison 14 years later.

The Grimm Variations

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

A six-part anime anthology where fairy tales by Brothers Grimm unravel in a deliciously dark tone.

The Greatest Hits

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

A romantic fantasy where specific songs can transport a young woman back in time and change the course of events from her future and past.

Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Manoj Bajpayee's super cop and company investigate the murder of a politician's aide only to open a can of worms in the Silence sequel.

See You in Another Life

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

The six-part Spanish miniseries probes into a 16 year old's involvement in the terror attacks on Madrid in March 2004.

Demons

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Can a marriage gone sour still have a shot against the growing decibel of arguments between a husband and wife no longer able to see eye to eye?