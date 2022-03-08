It's a WRAP for Kartik-Kriti's Shehzada

Ishaan's fanboy moment with Madhuri... Farhan-Shibani up their fashion game... Akshay and Twinkle mourn Cleo...
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon wrap up yet another schedule of Shehzada.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram
IMAGE: Ishaan Khatter shares a picture with Madhuri Dixit and writes, 'Arm in arm with the queen of charm!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram
IMAGE: Newlyweds Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar sure make a handsome couple.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram
IMAGE: Cleo has passed away, and Akshay Kumar mourns: 'They say dogs leave paw prints on our hearts. You took a part of our hearts with you today. Rest well up there, Cleo. Will miss you.'
Twinkle Khanna adds: 'Our beautiful Cleo passed away. We had 12 wonderful years with her. I don't know how the heart can feel heavy and empty at the same time, but it does.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram
IMAGE: Dhanush meets up with 'his boys' and writes, 'A long due reunion!! So happy to be with my boys again!! #king #kong #genghis #caesar.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhanush/Instagram
IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao misses his mother on her death anniversary: 'It's been 6 years Maa, since you left us but I know you are always there with me. I'll always keep you in my heart and I know you're always there to guide me, protect me, love me and bless me.
'I'm a very proud son and I'll always try and make you a proud Mother. You will always be my Hero. I love you Maa.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram
IMAGE: Shriya Saran shares the first look of her film Kabzaa, directed by R Chandru and co-starring Kichcha Sudeep and Upendra.
'Kabza is an action movie set in 1970s. This movie depicts the journey of a brutal gangster in India history ever revealed. Even I'm curious to know about it.. aren't you?' Shriya asks.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram
IMAGE: The many moods of Daisy Shah.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram
IMAGE: Boman Irani shares a pic with his co-stars from the film Uunchai: Danny Denzongpa, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and writes, 'To be part of this iconic picture is an achievement in itself. To be part of #Uunchai makes my heart glow with humble pride.'
The film is directed by Sooraj Barjatya.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Boman Irani/Instagram
IMAGE: Sunny Deol wishes his Gadar Director Anil Sharma on his birthday.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram