News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » It's a WRAP for Kartik-Kriti's Shehzada

It's a WRAP for Kartik-Kriti's Shehzada

By Rediff Movies
March 08, 2022 14:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ishaan's fanboy moment with Madhuri... Farhan-Shibani up their fashion game... Akshay and Twinkle mourn Cleo...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon wrap up yet another schedule of Shehzada.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ishaan Khatter shares a picture with Madhuri Dixit and writes, 'Arm in arm with the queen of charm!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Newlyweds Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar sure make a handsome couple.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Cleo has passed away, and Akshay Kumar mourns: 'They say dogs leave paw prints on our hearts. You took a part of our hearts with you today. Rest well up there, Cleo. Will miss you.'
Twinkle Khanna adds: 'Our beautiful Cleo passed away. We had 12 wonderful years with her. I don't know how the heart can feel heavy and empty at the same time, but it does.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Dhanush meets up with 'his boys' and writes, 'A long due reunion!! So happy to be with my boys again!! #king #kong #genghis #caesar.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhanush/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao misses his mother on her death anniversary: 'It's been 6 years Maa, since you left us but I know you are always there with me. I'll always keep you in my heart and I know you're always there to guide me, protect me, love me and bless me.
'I'm a very proud son and I'll always try and make you a proud Mother. You will always be my Hero. I love you Maa.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shriya Saran shares the first look of her film Kabzaa, directed by R Chandru and co-starring Kichcha Sudeep and Upendra.
'Kabza is an action movie set in 1970s. This movie depicts the journey of a brutal gangster in India history ever revealed. Even I'm curious to know about it.. aren't you?' Shriya asks.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The many moods of Daisy Shah.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Boman Irani shares a pic with his co-stars from the film Uunchai: Danny Denzongpa, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and writes, 'To be part of this iconic picture is an achievement in itself. To be part of #Uunchai makes my heart glow with humble pride.'
The film is directed by Sooraj Barjatya.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Boman Irani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sunny Deol wishes his Gadar Director Anil Sharma on his birthday.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Ananya Has A Question For You
Ananya Has A Question For You
Saif-Kareena Want To EXPLORE INDIA
Saif-Kareena Want To EXPLORE INDIA
'We are still together after Bigg Boss'
'We are still together after Bigg Boss'
Russia, Ukraine accuse each other over safe corridors
Russia, Ukraine accuse each other over safe corridors
'Ukraine has been consistently unhelpful to India'
'Ukraine has been consistently unhelpful to India'
Women's WC: Healy powers Australia to victory
Women's WC: Healy powers Australia to victory
How Long Will Ukraine Suffer?
How Long Will Ukraine Suffer?

More like this

Alia, Ranveer Win Big At ITA Awards

Alia, Ranveer Win Big At ITA Awards

Buddhist Who May Bring Home The Oscar

Buddhist Who May Bring Home The Oscar

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances