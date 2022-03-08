Bollywood stars take to social media to send messages to their fans on Women's Day.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

IMAGE: Sushmita Sen: #pathmaker #pathbreaker whatever be the journey...it's beautiful to be a Woman!! To thrive in a world full of judgements can never be easy... And then, to teach it mercy...ah! It's a blessing to be a Woman!!! Happy Women's Day!!!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor: What better way to celebrate women's day! At the job, doing what you love To all the strong woman out there, keep shining, keep growing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Esha Deol: Within her exists a Wonder Woman, a Super woman, & even a Bat woman ..... celebrating her SUPERPOWERS today & everyday. To all my Shero's out there .... Cheers to womanhood.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

IMAGE: Zareen Khan: Here's to Strong Women ... May we KNOW them, May we BE them , May we RAISE them. Happy Woman's Day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zareen Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi: Hello March ! Happy Women's Day to all my sisters out there !! Thank you @midday_entertainment and the Hon Governor for the 'Iconic Actor 2022' honour ..

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

IMAGE: Shweta Tiwari: You! are the only One that lacks your own support and confidence. Find her, bet on her..! You can win the world. Happy Women's Day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

IMAGE: Mamta Mohandas: Sustainability comes only when you stay genuine & You-nique to who YOU are as a gender. Equality follows. And If it doesn't , cuz we still have tonnes of biases to break, we will try to lead by example. Happy Women's Day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram

IMAGE: Bhavana Menon: I MAKE NO APOLOGIES FOR HOW I CHOSE TO REPAIR WHAT YOU BROKE #HappyWomensDay.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Menon/Instagram

IMAGE: Shama Sikander: Her Courage was her crown and she wore it like a Queen and I want to wish all the incredible women in the world, shine on, not just today but every single day. Happy Women's Day......

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shama Sikander/Instagram

IMAGE: Shruti Haasan shares a B&W pic with her staff and writes: 'It's our day everyday ! So blessed to work with wonderful women , to know wonderful women and to be a working woman making everyday count - my life my rules.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

IMAGE: Diana Penty shares picture with her staff too, and writes, 'My world is filled with strong, empathetic women who make things happen. Today, I celebrate them and every woman across the #HappyWomensDay.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

IMAGE: Kajol shares a picture of her team from her film Salaam Venky and writes, 'Producer, Director, Actor, Manager, Stylist, Makeup and Hair! Womens Day all day everyday !'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn is grateful: 'Thank you all for shaping me in the most wonderful way.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

IMAGE: Mahesh Babu shares a picture of his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara and writes, 'To grit and grace. To beauty and brilliance. To kindness and resilience. Here's to mine & all the women inspiring change!! #HappyWomensDay'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Babu/Instagram

IMAGE: Tina Datta: A woman is powerful! She multitasks, she nurtures, she cares, she loves! Happy Woman's Day to each and every woman out there! Truly it's not easy but that's what gives all of us our super powers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif shares a picture with her sisters and writes, 'A lot of WOMEN in one family #womensday #sisters.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

IMAGE: Laxmi Raai: HAPPY WOMEN'S DAY to all the beautiful & strong women out there... keep shinning girls much love.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

IMAGE: Ahan Shetty shares a picture with girlfriend Tania Shroff and mother Mana Shetty and writes: 'The women in our lives hold a very special place in our hearts, and without them, we would not have the dreams and happiness that we do. I wouldn't be who I am today if it wasn't for these important women in my life. I wish you could see from my eyes how much the three of you mean to me. You are my pillars of strength, my inspiration, and motivation. I love you guys so much. Happy women's day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahan Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: Farah Khan shares a picture of her son Czar and says, 'Teach ur sons.. n everyday will b Women's Day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: shares a picture of his mother Neelima Azeem and wife Mira Kapoor and writes, 'These 2 are enough for me to know how much of me and my life is guided supported and dedicated to and by women. And to see them every day doing their thing, is a thing of beauty in itself. Here's to every woman. Not just today but every day. You all make this world a much better place. Despite us.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Milind Soman shares picture with mother Usha Soman and wife Ankita Konwar and writes 'These are my teachers ! Every day I learn Happy women's day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

IMAGE: Evelyn Sharma shares picture with daughter Ava and writes 'Happy #internationalwomensday to all the strong and fearless women out there! Always remember you're worthy! Treat yourself the way you'd want to be treated! And don't settle for less!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Evelyn Sharma/Instagram