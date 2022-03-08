Alia To Make Her Hollywood Debut

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt takes her act a step forward after Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut in Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Directed by Tom Harper, the spy thriller will be backed by Netflix.

Alia, in fact, has an impressive slate of films coming up.

There's S S Rajamouli's RRR, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Farhan Akhtar's Ji Le Zaraa and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

She will also star in Darlings, which she has co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan.