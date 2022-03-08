News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Alia To Make Her Hollywood Debut

Alia To Make Her Hollywood Debut

By Rediff Movies
March 08, 2022 13:17 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt takes her act a step forward after Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut in Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Directed by Tom Harper, the spy thriller will be backed by Netflix.

 

Alia, in fact, has an impressive slate of films coming up.

There's S S Rajamouli's RRR, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Farhan Akhtar's Ji Le Zaraa and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

She will also star in Darlings, which she has co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan.

Rediff Movies
