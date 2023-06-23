News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Shilpa's Happy Place

Shilpa's Happy Place

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 23, 2023 09:43 IST
Bhumi holidays in London... Madhuri poses in Dubai... Mouni chases waterfalls...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty, who is holidaying in London, finds the perfect spot to click this picture and calls it her 'happy place'.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar is holidaying in London too, and visited Sonam Kapoor for dinner.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor has also taken her family for a vacation in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

The foursome -- Bebo, husband Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur and Jeh -- enjoy a walk in the park.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

Dr Sriram Nene captures wife Madhuri Dixit in Dubai as she feels, 'Always loving each other's vibe.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone shares a throwback picture from her Maldives vacation and says, 'Life is what you make it.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

'Feel the Sun kiss, while others notice the sunburns,' says Raai Laxmi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy goes 'chasing waterfalls.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'souza/Instagram

Krystle D'souza says cheers from Mauritius.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aftab Shivdasani/Instagram

Aftab Shivdasani goes rafting in Malta.

'My husband asked for my autograph'
Detective Vidya Makes Neeyat Intriguing
Bollywood's Stunning Beach Fashion
Sohni Punjabi Kudi Neeru Bajwa
From Ambanis to Tim Cook, Who's Who At Modi Dinner
When Modi Was Asked THE Question...
Is Your Job Killing You?

