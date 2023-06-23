Shilpa's Happy Place

Bhumi holidays in London... Madhuri poses in Dubai... Mouni chases waterfalls...
Shilpa Shetty, who is holidaying in London, finds the perfect spot to click this picture and calls it her 'happy place'.
Bhumi Pednekar is holidaying in London too, and visited Sonam Kapoor for dinner.
Kareena Kapoor has also taken her family for a vacation in London.
The foursome -- Bebo, husband Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur and Jeh -- enjoy a walk in the park.
Dr Sriram Nene captures wife Madhuri Dixit in Dubai as she feels, 'Always loving each other's vibe.'
Sunny Leone shares a throwback picture from her Maldives vacation and says, 'Life is what you make it.'
'Feel the Sun kiss, while others notice the sunburns,' says Raai Laxmi.
Mouni Roy goes 'chasing waterfalls.'
Krystle D'souza says cheers from Mauritius.
Aftab Shivdasani goes rafting in Malta.