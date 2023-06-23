Shilpa's Happy Place

Bhumi holidays in London... Madhuri poses in Dubai... Mouni chases waterfalls...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty, who is holidaying in London, finds the perfect spot to click this picture and calls it her 'happy place'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar is holidaying in London too, and visited Sonam Kapoor for dinner.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor has also taken her family for a vacation in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

The foursome -- Bebo, husband Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur and Jeh -- enjoy a walk in the park.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

Dr Sriram Nene captures wife Madhuri Dixit in Dubai as she feels, 'Always loving each other's vibe.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone shares a throwback picture from her Maldives vacation and says, 'Life is what you make it.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

'Feel the Sun kiss, while others notice the sunburns,' says Raai Laxmi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy goes 'chasing waterfalls.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'souza/Instagram

Krystle D'souza says cheers from Mauritius.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aftab Shivdasani/Instagram

Aftab Shivdasani goes rafting in Malta.