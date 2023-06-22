News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Is Kartik Unlucky In Love?

Is Kartik Unlucky In Love?

By AFSAR DAYATAR
June 22, 2023 11:15 IST
IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

"This is the most sensitive role that I have ever done," Kiara Advani says about her latest movie Satyaprem Ki Kath, opposite Kartik Aaryan.

The couple, who have become a hit jodi after they appeared in the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, looked at ease together, chatting, laughing and even dancing on stage.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the love story is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Before the film's release on June 29, the team got together to launch a new song, Sun Sajni.

Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com captures the sweet moments on stage.

 

 

IMAGE: Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Interestingly, Kiara was among the first to be associated with Satyaprem Ki Katha, as she was given the script even before COVID struck.

"It was in my destiny to be Katha," Kiara says, and explains why.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Is Kartik unlucky in love?

The actor can't hide his blushes as he answers honestly.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

"I never felt the pressure of directing (stars)" Sameer Vidwans, who makes his Bollywood debut after directing movies in Marathi, says about his lead star cast.

He gives us a peek into his vision of the film.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Watch Kartik and Kiara dance to their new song, Sun Sajni.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

AFSAR DAYATAR
