IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

"This is the most sensitive role that I have ever done," Kiara Advani says about her latest movie Satyaprem Ki Kath, opposite Kartik Aaryan.

The couple, who have become a hit jodi after they appeared in the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, looked at ease together, chatting, laughing and even dancing on stage.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the love story is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Before the film's release on June 29, the team got together to launch a new song, Sun Sajni.

Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com captures the sweet moments on stage.

Interestingly, Kiara was among the first to be associated with Satyaprem Ki Katha, as she was given the script even before COVID struck.

"It was in my destiny to be Katha," Kiara says, and explains why.

Is Kartik unlucky in love?

The actor can't hide his blushes as he answers honestly.

"I never felt the pressure of directing (stars)" Sameer Vidwans, who makes his Bollywood debut after directing movies in Marathi, says about his lead star cast.

He gives us a peek into his vision of the film.

Watch Kartik and Kiara dance to their new song, Sun Sajni.