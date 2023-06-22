Kriti Sanon's Mum Defends Adipurush

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon as Janaki in Adipurush.

Amid the backlash against Adipurush, Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon posted a cryptic post extending support to the film.

In an Instagram note, Geeta spoke about not looking at a person's mistakes, but understanding their emotions: 'Jaki rahi bhavna jaisi, Prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi'.

She explains the meaning: 'Iska arth hai ki achi soch aur drishti se dekho toh srishti sundar hin dikhai degi. Bhagvan Raam ne hi hume sikhaya hai ki Shabri ke ber me uska prem dekho naki ye ki wo jhoothe the... Insan ki galtiyon ko nhi uski bhawna ko samjho. Jai Shri Ram (With a positive outlook, the whole world will seem beautiful. Lord Ram himself taught us to find love in Shabri's 'ber', and not pay heed to the fact that Shabri lied. Don't focus on a person's mistakes, focus on their emotions. Jai Shri Ram).'

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon with her mother Geeta and sister Nupur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Geeta Sanon/Instagram

'Ekdum sahi', Kriti's younger sister Nupur commented.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush has been constantly under the scanner after its release.

From critics to reviewers, several people from across the country have expressed disappointment over the film's dialogues. In the wake of such flak, the makers of Adipurush have revamped the dialogues.