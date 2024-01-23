News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Shilpa's Ayodhya Fever In Mumbai!

Shilpa's Ayodhya Fever In Mumbai!

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 23, 2024 14:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After attending the pran pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, film folk made their way home to Mumbai.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal complement each other perfectly in while and gold.

 

Rajkumar Hirani, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor walk out of the airport.

Alia's teal sari was adorned with motifs depicting the Ramayan.

 

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene.

 

Amitabh Bachchan arrives with Anil Ambani. Here's how the Big B's day went.

 

Abhishek Bachchan prefers casual wear during travel.

 

Ayushmann Khurrana acknowledges the media.

 

Jackie Shroff walks barefoot as he carries a statue of Ram and Sita. He's seen here with Vivek Oberoi.

 

Hema Malini waves to the photographers.

 

Sonu Nigam, who enthralled devotees with his bhajans in Ayodhya, makes his way out.

 

Sachin Tendulkar.

 

Rohit Shetty takes a break from the promotions for his series, Indian Police Force.

 

Shilpa Shetty, who starred in Rohit's Indian Police Force, offers prayers at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple.

 

Chants of Jai Shri Ram fill the air.

 

Accompanying Shilpa is BFF Akanksha Malhotra.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
