Amitabh's Day In Ayodhya

So how did Amitabh Bachchan's day unfold when he visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya for the pran pratishtha ceremony?

Besides paying his respects to Ram Lalla, the megastar, who was accompanied by his son Abhishek, was seen rubbing shoulders with dignitaries.

Here's looking at how the Bachchans spent January 22 in the city.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Amitabh posts a picture with Ram Lalla.

Photograph: ANI Photo

After the ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged greetings with the Big B.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Abhishek has a quick word with businessman Anil Ambani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yogi Adityanath/Twitter

Amitabh greets Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The Big B has reportedly bought land in Ayodhya worth Rs 14.5 crore (Rs 145 million).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yogi Adityanath/Twitter

Abhishek says hello next, while Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wait their turn.