News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Amitabh's Day In Ayodhya

Amitabh's Day In Ayodhya

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 23, 2024 10:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

So how did Amitabh Bachchan's day unfold when he visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya for the pran pratishtha ceremony?

Besides paying his respects to Ram Lalla, the megastar, who was accompanied by his son Abhishek, was seen rubbing shoulders with dignitaries.

Here's looking at how the Bachchans spent January 22 in the city.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Amitabh posts a picture with Ram Lalla.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

After the ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged greetings with the Big B.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Abhishek has a quick word with businessman Anil Ambani.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yogi Adityanath/Twitter

Amitabh greets Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The Big B has reportedly bought land in Ayodhya worth Rs 14.5 crore (Rs 145 million).

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yogi Adityanath/Twitter

Abhishek says hello next, while Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wait their turn.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Alia-Ranbir, Katrina-Vicky At Ram Temple
Alia-Ranbir, Katrina-Vicky At Ram Temple
Kangana Arrives In Ayodhya
Kangana Arrives In Ayodhya
Madhuri, Ranbir, Alia Arrive In Ayodhya
Madhuri, Ranbir, Alia Arrive In Ayodhya
EPL: Brighton leapfrog Man United into seventh spot
EPL: Brighton leapfrog Man United into seventh spot
India beats Hong Kong as 4th-largest stock market
India beats Hong Kong as 4th-largest stock market
Namibian cheetah 'Jwala' gives birth to 3 cubs in Kuno
Namibian cheetah 'Jwala' gives birth to 3 cubs in Kuno
Aren't You Smiling Right Back At Sadia?
Aren't You Smiling Right Back At Sadia?

More like this

Kangana Compares Ayodhya To Vatican

Kangana Compares Ayodhya To Vatican

Rajinikanth Arrives At The Ram Mandir

Rajinikanth Arrives At The Ram Mandir

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances