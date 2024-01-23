Randeep-Lin Seek Ram's Blessings

Quite a few film folk attended the pran pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana says a quick prayer and Vicky Kaushal captures it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

Hema Malini attended the pran prathistha ceremony with son-in-law Vaibhav Vora (Ahana Deol's husband).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arun Govil/Instagram

Arun Govil, who played Ram in Ramanand Sagar's hugely popular 1987 television series Ramayan, shares a picture from the ceremony. You can see Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dipika Chikhlia/Instagram

Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, is 'blessed to be here and see this day'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivek Oberoi/Instagram

Vivek Oberoi catches up with Kangana Ranaut in Ayodhya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi/Instagram

Director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi (known for the television series Chanakya, as well as films like Pinjar and Samrat Prithviraj) is seen with wife Mandira.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhushan Kumar/Instagram

T-Series CEO Bhushan Kumar takes a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Debina Bonnerji/Instagram

Star couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, who played Sita and Ram in Ekta Kapoor's Ramayan in 2008, share throwback pix from their 2021 visit to Ayodhya and write, 'The connection is eternal. From learning from books to being blessed to be playing (Ram-Sita ) on screen to visiting Ram JANMABHOOMI Ayodhya and today witnessing pran pratishtha in our this lifetime .. truely truely blessed.'