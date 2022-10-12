News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Shikhar Dhawan Makes His Bollywood Debut

Shikhar Dhawan Makes His Bollywood Debut

By Rediff Movies
October 12, 2022 11:19 IST
Tiger Shroff's hot new pose... the Fabulous Wives' latest vacation... Manju Warrier has a secret to reveal...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Double XL, starring Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha.

Huma shares a picture from the film and writes, 'Cat is out of the bag …. Finally.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

In the age of text, emails and social media, Sanya Malhotra returns to the good old days of taking the time to write a letter.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

That smile is a clear indicator that Tiger Shroff knows just how good he is at this.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

Sarah Jane Dias tucks into a Belgian waffle in, well, Belgium.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam/Instagram

Neelam enjoys the surreal blue sea in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

She's not alone, of course!

Her gang from Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives -- Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and Seema Sajdeh -- are there as well.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manju Warrier/Instagram

'When things change inside you, things change around you,' says Manju Warrier.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna's 'much needed get away comes to an end' and she 'can’t believe I have to say goodbye to this place'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivek Oberoi/Instagram

Vivek Oberoi and his son Vivaan watch a basketball game at Milwaukee, USA.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhur Bhandarkar/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia visits Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak temple with her Babli Bouncer Director Madhur Bhandarkar

Rediff Movies
