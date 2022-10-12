Shikhar Dhawan Makes His Bollywood Debut

Tiger Shroff's hot new pose... the Fabulous Wives' latest vacation... Manju Warrier has a secret to reveal...
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Double XL, starring Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha.
Huma shares a picture from the film and writes, 'Cat is out of the bag …. Finally.'
In the age of text, emails and social media, Sanya Malhotra returns to the good old days of taking the time to write a letter.
That smile is a clear indicator that Tiger Shroff knows just how good he is at this.
Sarah Jane Dias tucks into a Belgian waffle in, well, Belgium.
Neelam enjoys the surreal blue sea in the Maldives.
She's not alone, of course!
Her gang from Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives -- Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and Seema Sajdeh -- are there as well.
'When things change inside you, things change around you,' says Manju Warrier.
Rashmika Mandanna's 'much needed get away comes to an end' and she 'can’t believe I have to say goodbye to this place'.
Vivek Oberoi and his son Vivaan watch a basketball game at Milwaukee, USA.
Tamannaah Bhatia visits Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak temple with her Babli Bouncer Director Madhur Bhandarkar.