Rediff.com  » Movies » Priyanka's Night Out With Nick

Priyanka's Night Out With Nick

By Rediff Movies
October 11, 2022 13:32 IST
Kareena's freezing in the forest... Hina's sunny inspiration... Bhumi and her ice cream...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a loved-up moment as they attend a friend's wedding in Dallas, Texas.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

PeeCee writes, 'To witness the beautiful union of 2 wonderful people always gets me. Connie and Jesse your love is so beautiful. May you always have joy and happiness in your life. Thank you for inviting us to be a part of it. Also @tialouwho and @cavanaughjames damn! I missed y’all!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani is 'looking at you looking at me'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar enjoys ice cream in London and writes, 'When Work Is A Holiday.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor, who is shooting for Hansal Mehta's film in London, writes, 'Freezing in the Forest but must Pose for you guys... #Forest Fashion.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Eyes don't lie, they say. So what are Vaani Kapoor's gorgeous eyes saying?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone takes her organisation The Live Love Laugh Foundation to Tamil Nadu.

'Since our inception,' she writes, 'we have been relentless in our efforts to improve the lives of those experiencing mental illness, as well as the lives of their caregivers.

'Expanding our rural outreach program to Tamil Nadu is one more important step towards making mental health care accessible and affordable for all.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'And posing has become a part of my life.. but it’s ok.. if I should pose to look pretty for you all I don’t mind!' says Rashmika Mandanna from the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty enjoys a cuppa at home.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

This is Shanaya Kapoor's favourite dress.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan is inspired by the sun.

