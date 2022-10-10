Rashmika's Bikini Holiday!

Where are the stars travelling to? Take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

After the release of her film Goodbye, Rashmika Mandanna takes a quick break and chills in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Hmmm... what should I eat first, she seems to wonder, as she breakfasts by the pool.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria enjoys a candlelight dinner with her boyfriend Aadar Jain at Cafe Le Procope in Paris, and writes, 'Looking at you, mon amour.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela looks ravishing during a photoshoot in Australia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu catch a game of polo in Jaipur when they're not staring in each other's eyes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita enjoy the night life in Luxor, Egypt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin tucks into a delicious meal between networking and watching movies at the 27th Busan International Film Festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra misses the beauty of Manali, Himachal Pradesh, where he was shooting for his film Yodha. 'Want to go BACK to nature,' he writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

Meanwhile, Armaan Malik -- who is in Himachal -- takes a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

Pooja Gor dances with the waves on a Sri Lankan beach.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tovino Thomas/Instagram

Tovino Thomas and his wife Lidiya explore the lovely Bahai Gardens in Haifa, Israel.