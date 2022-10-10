Rashmika's Bikini Holiday!

Where are the stars travelling to? Take a look.
After the release of her film Goodbye, Rashmika Mandanna takes a quick break and chills in the Maldives.
Hmmm... what should I eat first, she seems to wonder, as she breakfasts by the pool.
Tara Sutaria enjoys a candlelight dinner with her boyfriend Aadar Jain at Cafe Le Procope in Paris, and writes, 'Looking at you, mon amour.'
Urvashi Rautela looks ravishing during a photoshoot in Australia.
Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu catch a game of polo in Jaipur when they're not staring in each other's eyes.
Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita enjoy the night life in Luxor, Egypt.
Kalki Koechlin tucks into a delicious meal between networking and watching movies at the 27th Busan International Film Festival.
Sidharth Malhotra misses the beauty of Manali, Himachal Pradesh, where he was shooting for his film Yodha. 'Want to go BACK to nature,' he writes.
Meanwhile, Armaan Malik -- who is in Himachal -- takes a selfie.
Pooja Gor dances with the waves on a Sri Lankan beach.
Tovino Thomas and his wife Lidiya explore the lovely Bahai Gardens in Haifa, Israel.