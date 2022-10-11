Whose Birthday Are Genelia-Ritiesh Celebrating?

Ashvini Yardi, who has produced films like Oh My God, Singh Is Bliing and Fugly, and the Web series Masaba Masaba, celebrated her birthday by inviting her friends over to party.

While Akshay Kumar, who has starred in most of her productions, made sure to attend, here's who else came to wish her.

Ritiesh Deshmukh arrives with wife Genelia D'Souza.

Kartik Aaryan makes casual look cool.

Raveena Tandon glams up white and blue with cute collar embellishments.

Mohit Marwah.

Arpita Khan arrives with husband Aayush Sharma.

Vikram Vedha actress Yogita Bihani.

Television actor Ravi Dubey.

Producer Ekta Kapoor.

Producer Srishti Behl.

Guneet Monga arrives with Tahira Kashyap.

Composer Himesh Reshammiya.

Kunal Kapoor.