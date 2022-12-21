News
Shhh! Tamannaah's Birthday Plans

Shhh! Tamannaah's Birthday Plans

By Rediff Movies
December 21, 2022
Tamannaah Bhatia turns 33 today, December 21.

But instead of a grand birthday celebration, the actress has decided to spend quality time with nature.

She will spend her big day quietly at the Isha Yoga Center in the foothills of Velliangiri in Coimbatore.

 

Tamannaah has had four releases this year: F3: Fun and Frustration and Gurthunda Seethakalam in Telugu and Babli Bouncer and Plan A Plan B in Hindi.

And there's lot more in store for her next year!

There's the Web series Jee Karda on Amazon Prime Video and Lust Stories 2 on Netflix, followed by the Telugu film Bhola Shankar with Chiranjeevi and the Malayalam film, Bandra.

