Tamannaah's 'All Bright And Shimmery'

Ranveer takes Cirkus to KKK... Pooja plays with fire... Mrunal hits the gym...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia shoots for an episode of the mini series, Amazon Fashion Up Season 2, with actor-writer and content creator Ankush Bahuguna.

'That’s how I am stepping into the festive season -- all vibrant and shimmery! @ankushbahuguna picked a gorgeous Diwali look for me on #AmazonFashionUpS2 and I can’t wait for the festivities to begin.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara Bhasker, who just gave us Jahaan Chaar Yaar, shows off her jhumka.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh shares a picture with his Cirkus Director Rohit Shetty and co-stars Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever and Siddharth Jadhav from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi's grand finale.

Varun says, 'A picture is worth a thousand words but I’ll say a few.. All heart for the best crew ever helmed by the amazing Bossman @itsrohitshetty we Love you Sir And jab apni Cirkus ki Team Khatron ke khiladi ke Grand Finale pe jayegi toh Firecrackers toh honge hi naaaaa Best Besssstt Time Eva.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde, who is also a part of Cirkus, adds, 'Did a bunch of crazy and entertaining things with this lot of crazy and entertaining humans.'

Cirkus will release this Christmas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

'Mai apni favourite hoon,' says Hina Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon takes a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

With Sita Ramam behind her, Mrunal Thakur gets ready for a new project and starts preparing with her gym instructor Rohit Nair: 'And the prep for the next begins!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angira Dhar/Instagram

'Because you can always depend on that #littleblackdress,' says Angira Dhar, who was seen earlier this year in Runway 34.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

Gul Panag: '#mondaymotivation is starting the week with a run. It helps me seize the day. And the week, psychologically.

'I’m slowly working back, to restoring fitness by following my time tested formula of balancing strength, endurance and flexibility.

'In the course of the week, I do 2-3 days of strength (mix of traditional , plyometric and HIIT), 3 days of running and a day of yoga.

'On some days I end up doing strength and endurance. On other days I end up doing strength and flexibility. And other days I end up doing endurance and flexibility. Some days only endurance. Or strength or flexibility.

'I’m committed to hitting my endurance, strength and flexibility goals.

'But I’ve learnt over time to be flexible in my approach. I take each day of the week as it comes. And decide how I’m feeling on that morning to plan what I want to do that day. But I start Monday with a run. Because a run conquers all.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suniel Shetty/Instagram

Suniel Shetty is ready to work out too.