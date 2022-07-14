Sharvari's 'INSANITY' From The 'VANITY'

Athiya's Insta-storm... Tisca's flashback... Mallika's interesting comparison...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

How does Sharvari entertain herself in her vanity van?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress shares a jhalak of her 'insanity from the vanity'!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty stirred up an Insta-storm when she posted, 'I hope I'm invited to the wedding that's taking place in 3 months, lol.'

That was the actor's cock a snook at the persistent rumours of her 'up-coming nuptials' with cricketer-boyfriend K L Rahul.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

'When your having a great hair day!!!! Selfie toh banti hai!!' says Raveena Tandon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra shows a throwback picture from the '90's and writes, 'Those bangs tho and ‘chemical free’ for good measure.

'It was a shampoo commercial and I was paid 15k for it, most which was spent on buying shoes .. And please pay heed to the music, it’s from #platform which I did right after this ad .. The good news is, I am still chemical free.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

Laxmi Raai makes some music.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Mallika Sherawat may not have been seen in a movie lately but she still knows how to make headlines.

In a recent interview with a news portal, the actress compared her 2004 hit Murder with the Deepika Padukone-starrer Gehraiyaan and said, 'What Deepika Padukone did in Gehraiyaan, I did that 15 years ago. But people were too narrow-minded back then.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Randeep Hooda, who had worked with Chris Hemsworth in Extraction, catches up on Thor: Love And Thunder.