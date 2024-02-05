Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain Win Grammy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Grammys/X

It's a proud day for India, as Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's fusion band Shakti won the Grammy for Best Global Music Album for their latest release This Moment.

Taking to X, Grammys shared the post and wrote, 'Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'This Moment' Shakti. #GRAMMYs.'

They were nominated along with artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy and Davido.

This Moment features eight songs created by John McLaughlin (guitar, guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V Selvaganesh (percussionist) and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist).

In his acceptance speech, Mahadevan said, 'Thank you boys. Thank you God, family, friends and India. India, we are proud of you.'

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

His shout-out to the nation evoked a loud cheer from the crowd.

Mahadevan also thanked his wife Sangeeta for her constant support.

'Last but not the least, I would like to dedicate this award to my wife whom every note of my music is dedicated to,' he said.

This Moment was released on June 30, 2023.