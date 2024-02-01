News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Do You Know Bollywood's Saris Well?

Do You Know Bollywood's Saris Well?

By SUKANYA VERMA
February 01, 2024 08:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Grace, glamour, seduction, style, the Sari has it all. And Bollywood's leading ladies has flaunted its attributes to iconic effect.

The Sari forms the theme for this week's fully filmi quiz. All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Aflatoon
B. Judaai
C. Rangeela
  A. Aflatoon
 
A. Robot
B. Action Replayy
C. Khakee
  B. Action Replayy
 
A. Chori Chori Chupke Chupke
B. Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke
C. Dil Hai Tumhaara
  A. Chori Chori Chupke Chupke
 
A. Dil Diya Dard Liya
B. Guide
C. Neel Kamal
  C. Neel Kamal
 
A. Gaja Gamini
B. Dil To Pagal Hai
C. Rajkumar
  C. Rajkumar
 
A. Rocky Aur Rani Prem Kahani
B. Heropanti
C. Satyaprem Ki Katha
  B. Heropanti
 
A. Lamhe
B. Chandramukhi
C. Army
  A. Lamhe
 
A. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
B. Pati Patni Aur Woh
C. Dream Girl 2
  A. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
 
A. Laawaris
B. Don
C. Dostana
  C. Dostana
 
A. Tere Mere Sapne
B. Johny Mera Naam
C. Seeta Aur Geeta
  C. Seeta Aur Geeta
 
  

 

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
An Air Commodore Reviews Fighter
An Air Commodore Reviews Fighter
'Prasanth wanted Yash to play Hanuman'
'Prasanth wanted Yash to play Hanuman'
'I have no fear of failure because...'
'I have no fear of failure because...'
Hemant Soren held, Champai Soren to take over as CM
Hemant Soren held, Champai Soren to take over as CM
EPL: Liverpool outclass Chelsea; City up to second
EPL: Liverpool outclass Chelsea; City up to second
'Rahul Gandhi should abandon his yatra'
'Rahul Gandhi should abandon his yatra'
Is It Time To Smile, Nirmalaji?
Is It Time To Smile, Nirmalaji?

More like this

Shahid Kapoor: Here Comes The Hotstepper!

Shahid Kapoor: Here Comes The Hotstepper!

'Raveena's Quite A Brave Person'

'Raveena's Quite A Brave Person'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances