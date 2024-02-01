Do You Know Bollywood's Saris Well?

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.
Grace, glamour, seduction, style, the Sari has it all. And Bollywood's leading ladies has flaunted its attributes to iconic effect.
The Sari forms the theme for this week's fully filmi quiz. All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.
You have to answer each question to move on to the next.
A. Aflatoon
B. Judaai
C. Rangeela
A. Aflatoon
A. Robot
B. Action Replayy
C. Khakee
B. Action Replayy
A. Chori Chori Chupke Chupke
B. Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke
C. Dil Hai Tumhaara
A. Chori Chori Chupke Chupke
A. Dil Diya Dard Liya
B. Guide
C. Neel Kamal
C. Neel Kamal
A. Gaja Gamini
B. Dil To Pagal Hai
C. Rajkumar
C. Rajkumar
A. Rocky Aur Rani Prem Kahani
B. Heropanti
C. Satyaprem Ki Katha
B. Heropanti
A. Lamhe
B. Chandramukhi
C. Army
A. Lamhe
A. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
B. Pati Patni Aur Woh
C. Dream Girl 2
A. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
A. Laawaris
B. Don
C. Dostana
C. Dostana
A. Tere Mere Sapne
B. Johny Mera Naam
C. Seeta Aur Geeta
C. Seeta Aur Geeta