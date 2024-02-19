Shahid-Kriti's Teri Baaton Mein... Is A Hit!

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has emerged as a success story at the box office.

After taking an expected start, it grew over the first weekend and consolidated well during the weekdays. Increased footfalls on Valentine's Day meant that more and more people watched the film and word-of-mouth started spreading.

The Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon film saw collections of Rs 47.18 crore (Rs 471.8 million) in the first week, with a good spike of around Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 million) in the second weekend. This is less than a 50 percent drop from first weekend score of Rs 29.55 crore (Rs 295.5 million).

What also worked in the film's favour was that it had breathing space at the marquee, as there was no new release.

Yes, post pandemic, romcoms have had a rather restricted theatrical market, but if Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has reached this far already, it's good news for other films in this genre.

So far, the film has netted Rs 62 crore (Rs 620 million) and it will comfortably enjoy a lifetime score of over Rs 75 crore (Rs 750 million).

This will be a good enough total for the film which would be aiming to go past the lifetime total of last year's romantic drama SatyaPrem Ki Katha, which netted Rs 77.55 crore (Rs 775.5 million). Both films are mid-budget films enjoying success in theatres.

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Fighter.

Meanwhile, Fighter is still finding an audience, and that reflected in the Rs 4.50 crore (Rs 45 million) collections that came in the fourth weekend. Now, its overall total has gone to Rs 208.50 crore (Rs 2.9 billion).

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.