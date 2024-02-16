Which Movie Did Nushrratt Watch?

Film and television folk arrived to watch singer Guru Randhawa make his acting debut in a feature film, Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay.

Directed by Ashok G, it co-stars Saiee Manjrekar, Ila Arun and television stars Paritosh Tripathi, Paresh Ganatra and Atul Srivastava.

Saiee Manjrekar.

"Expanding my artistic horizons by venturing into acting feels like a natural progression," Guru Randhawa tells Subhash K Jha.

"Acting allows me to explore new dimensions and experiences that compliment my journey. It's not much of a transition, rather an expansion. Acting opens up fresh experiences and emotions, and the workshops I've been a part of have been great learning opportunities. It feels like you're getting in touch with yourself more and being more aware of yourself. I have really enjoyed the experience and wish to do more of it."

Shooting for Kuch Khatta Ho Jaye was fun for the Punjabi singer.

"As my debut movie, everything was new, but the cast and crew made it an unforgettable experience. Given my experience with music videos, the camera feels like a friend. Hopefully, that connection comes through in my acting as well," he says.

Does Guru intend to follow Diljit Dosanjh and Gippy Garewal's example in Filmistan?

"I'm on my own journey," he says. "I'm excited about where my opportunities take me. Both of them have done incredibly well, and I'm inspired by their journey. But I can't wait to see where mine takes me."

Before this, Guru has made guest appearances as himself in the Irrfan Khan starrers, Hindi Medium and Blackmail.

Nushrratt Bharuccha steps out to watch the film.

Zareen Khan.

Sonal Chauhan with Saiee's dad, Mahesh Manjrekar.

Mahira Sharma.

Donal Bisht.

Ila Arun enjoys the current phase in her career, as she says, "In the olden days, unless you are the heroine, actors would have screen deaths. But now, there are so many good roles for women."

Anupam Kher.

Paresh Ganatra.

Paritosh Tripathi.

Atul Srivastava.

Kapil Sharma.

Vishal Malhotra.

Rithvik Dhanjani.

Vishal Jethwa.

Shalin Bhanot.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar