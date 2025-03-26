Shah Rukh's Cameo Dropped From Mohanlal's Empuraan?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Has Shah Rukh Khan's cameo been dropped from Mohanlal's new film, L2: Empuraan?

In an interview with the YouTube channel Irfan's View, Mohanlal was asked, 'Is Shah Rukh Khan a part of Empuraan?'

Mohanlal replied with a joke, 'Poor Shah Rukh Khan! He acted in a scene in L2: Empuraan but (Director) Prithviraj cut the scene.'

Prithviraj chipped in: 'Shah Rukh Khan is in L2: Empuraan and his scenes will be released as a part of the deleted scenes.'

L2: Empuraan releases on Thursday, March 27.

The buzz for the film is so strong that Good Shepherd educational institutions in Bengaluru reportedly declared a holiday for its students on Thursday!

Lucifer, the first part of the sei, released in 2019, and marked movie star Prithviraj Sukumuran's directorial debut and was a blockbuster.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram

In 1999, Shah Rukh almost became a part of the Malayalam movie Harikrishnans, but his dates could not be accommodated at the last moment.

Harikrishnans starred Juhi Chawla opposite Mohanlal.