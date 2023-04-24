Shah Rukh Greets Fans On Eid

Like every year, crowds thronged Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's homes for a special glimpse of the superstars on Eid.

SRK and Salman live about a 10 minute walk on Bandra Bandstand in northwest Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans from the balcony of his residence, Mannat.

Crowds waited outside Mannat for hours in Mumbai's scorching summer temperatures.

While Shah Rukh wore a white tee and blue denims, his youngest son AbRam, dressed in a white Pathan suit, stepped out with him.

Shah Rukh waved and stood in his signature pose, drawing loud cheers.

Meeting fans on Eid has become an annual ritual for Shah Rukh, and he posted on Instagram: 'So lovely to see you all on this festive day!! Now let's spread the love... and may God's blessings be upon all of us... Eid Mubarak!!'

Salman Khan greeted a sea of fans from his residence, Galaxy Apartments, too.

He wore a blue Pathan suit, and his father Salim Khan accompanied him.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aayush Sharma/Instagram

The Khan-daan gets together to celebrate the festival of Eid.

Here's Helen, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan with his sons Nirvaan and Yohan, Alvira Khan, her husband Atul Agnihotri, their son Ayaan, Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma and their children, Ahil and Ayat.

Later in the day, Arpita and Aayush hosted a grand Eid party for their friends.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar