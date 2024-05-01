News
GST collection breaches Rs 2 lakh cr-milestone

GST collection breaches Rs 2 lakh cr-milestone

Source: PTI
May 01, 2024 14:27 IST
The country's gross GST collections hit a record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April, growing 12.4 per cent year on year driven by a strong increase in domestic transactions and imports.

GST

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

GST collections breach landmark milestone of Rs 2 lakh crore, the finance ministry said in a statement.

 

"The Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections hit a record high in April 2024 at Rs 2.10 lakh crore. This represents a significant 12.4 per cent year-on-year growth, driven by a strong increase in domestic transactions (up 13.4 per cent) and imports (up 8.3 per cent)," the ministry said.

The collection was over Rs 1.78 lakh crore last month, while it was Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April, 2023.

After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue for April 2024 stood at Rs 1.92 lakh crore, reflecting an impressive 17.1 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.

In April, Central GST collection was Rs 43,846 crore; State GST was Rs 53,538 crore; Integrated GST was Rs 99,623 crore, including Rs 37,826 crore collected on imported goods.

Cess collection was Rs 13,260 crore, including Rs 1,008 crore collected on imported goods.

Source: PTI
 
