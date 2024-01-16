Selena Makes Heads Turn At Emmys

The 75th Emmys saw a lot of fashion, but even more talent.

Held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the show was originally scheduled for September 2023, but was pushed back due to the Hollywood strikes.

A look at the major highlights.

Photograph: Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

Selena Gomez made heads turn in her sheer dress, featuring a black and burgundy-coloured floral with mesh detailing. She completed her look with a statement diamond choker necklace and a dewy makeup look.

Her series Only Murders in the Building was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, but didn't win.

She will be seen next in Oscar-nominated Director David O Russell's Linda Ronstadt biopic.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Sarah Snook, who played Shiv Roy in Succession, won the Emmy afor Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

'Thanks to everyone who voted and for loving the show as much as we did as a cast making it and as a crew making it,' Snook said in her acceptance speech, after accepting the Emmy from Jodie Foster.

'We put our all into it and the bar was set so high. I think that's what spurred us on from every department. We all gave it our best, led by (series creator) Jesse Armstrong and (director) Mark Mylod and my cast who I love so much and I'm going to miss,' as reported by Variety.

Snook also thanked her family: 'To my mom and dad, I love you. Thank you for having a dress-up box when I was a kid. This is where it gets you!

'Also the biggest thank you though is to someone who won't understand anything I'm saying at the moment but I carried her with me in this last season. Really it was her who carried me. It's very easy to act when you're pregnant because you've got hormones raging. It was the proximity of her life growing inside me that gave me the strength to do this and this performance. I love you so much. It's all for you from here on out.'

Succession led this year's Emmy nominations, with 27 -- including Best Drama, Lead Actress (Sarah Snook) and a record three lead actor noms (Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong).

The Last of Us -- the first video game adaptation to receive major Emmy attention -- followed with 24 noms, and Season 2 of The White Lotus had 23.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Kieran Culkin won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Succession.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The Emmys packed in a lot of nostalgic moments.

The cast of the popular telly series Ally McBeal -- including Calista Flockhart, Greg Germann, Peter MacNicol and Gil Bellows -- performed a 'bathroom dance' before they presented an Emmy.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Friends' actor Matthew Perry received an emotional tribute in the In Memoriam segment, which also included late stars Len Goodman, Andre Braugher, Lance Reddick, Paul Reubens, Barbra Walters, Kirstie Alley and more.

Pop singer Charlie Puth and singer-songwriter duo The War and Treaty performed during the segment, first starting with a rendition of Puth's See You Again before delivering a cover of the Friends theme song, I'll Be There for You by The Rembrandts.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Beef Creator Lee Sung Jin won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

The show also got Ali Wong her first Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Beef is a 2023 American comedy-drama television limited Netflix series.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Twenty years after they first appeared on Weekend Update together on Saturday Night Live, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler returned at the Emmys in a fun segment.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Mark Mylod won the Emmy for Directing for a Drama Series for Succession, which also won the Best Drama Series, beating House of the Dragon and Better Caul Saul.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Make way for the cast of Grey's Anatomy!

Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr and Chandra Wilson took to the stage to announce an award.

While the actors spoke about the show that ran through 400 episodes and gave us so many moments from a hospital bed, Heigl got teary-eyed as she made a comeback after taking a break for 10 years.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Ayo Edebiri shows off her Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for The Bear.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Matthew Macfadyen won an Emmy for a second time for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Succession.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Quinta Brunson gets emotional as she wins an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The White Lotus.

Photograph: Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

Jeremy Allen White with the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Ebon Moss-Bachrach with the Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for The Bear.

The Bear won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.