'We are completely crushed by Matthew's death'

'He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented.'

IMAGE: Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry in Friends.

Two days after Matthew Perry's unexpected death, his co-stars from the popular television show Friends -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer -- released a joint statement, which People reported.

'We are all completely crushed by Matthew's death. We were more than simply coworkers. We are a family,' the statement said.

'There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

'In time, we will say more, as and when we are able.

'For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maggie Wheeler/Instagram

Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler's ex-girlfriend Janice in Friends, posts her tribute: 'What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.'

Perry played Chandler Bing for 10 years, delivering a pitch-perfect comedic performance that garnered him an Emmy nomination in 2002.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Molly Hurwitz/Instagram

Matthew's ex-fiance Molly Hurwitz opened up about their 'profound' relationship.

She captioned a photo of Perry's silhouette against a cityscape in Europe: 'He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented. As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together.'

Molly added, 'We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humour are something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical.'

Though Perry possessed undeniable talent as an actor, she noted that she 'obviously knew that man in a very different way.'

'While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I'd never known,' she wrote. 'No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.

'I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Al Anon (support groups for people who have been impacted by another person's alcoholism),' Hurwitz said, referencing Perry's struggle with substance abuse.

'An invaluable resource for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease.'

'Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace. Sincerely, Moll-o-Rama(...fication).'

Perry and Hurtwitz started dating in 2018 and planned to marry in November 2020. They confirmed their engagement ended in June 2021, as per People.

'Sometimes things just don't work out, and this is one of them,' Perry said at the time to People, adding, 'I wish Molly the best.'

Perry was found dead in his home in Los Angeles on October 28 after an apparent drowning.