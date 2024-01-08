News
Quick Look At The Golden Globe Winners

Quick Look At The Golden Globe Winners

By REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: January 08, 2024 08:46 IST
Here's a quick look at the winners of the 81st Annual Golden Globe awards. 

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Oppenheimer 
Anatomy of a Fall 
Killers of the Flower Moon 
Maestro 
Past Lives 
The Zone of Interest 

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Air 
American Fiction 
Barbie 
The Holdovers 
May December 
Poor Things 

Best Motion Picture – Animated

WINNER - The Boy and the Heron 
Elemental 
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 
The Super Mario Bros. Movie 
Suzume 
Wish 

 

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

WINNER - Barbie 
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 
John Wick: Chapter 4 
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One 
Oppenheimer 
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 
The Super Mario Bros. Movie 
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour 

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

WINNER - Anatomy of a Fall, France 
Fallen Leaves, Finland 
Io Capitano, Italy 
Past Lives, United States 
Society of the Snow, Spain 
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom/USA 

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

WINNER - Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

WINNER - Emma Stone, Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

WINNER - Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

IMAGE: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, winner of the Supporting Actress award for The Holdovers. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

WINNER - Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Best Director — Motion Picture

WINNER - Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

WINNER - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

WINNER - What Was I Made For, Barbie, Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish, Finneas
Addicted to Romance, She Came to Me, Music and lyrics by Bruce Springsteen
Dance the NightBarbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
I'm Just KenBarbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
PeachesThe Super Mario Bros. Move, Music and lyrics by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
Road to FreedomRustin, Music and lyrics by Lenny Kravitz

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

WINNER - Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Television Series – Drama

1923 
The Crown 
The Diplomat 
The Last of Us 
The Morning Show 
Succession 

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary 
Barry 
The Bear 
Jury Duty 
Only Murders in the Building 
Ted Lasso 

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER - Beef 
All the Light We Cannot See 
Daisy Jones & the Six 
Fargo 
Fellow Travelers 
Lessons in Chemistry 

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

WINNER - Kieran Culkin, Succession
Brian Cox, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

IMAGE: Ayo Edebiri, winner of the Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy award for The Bear. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

WINNER - Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

WINNER - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

IMAGE: Ali Wong, winner of the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television for Beef. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

WINNER - Ali Wong, Beef
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

IMAGE: Steven Yeun, winner for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television for Beef. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

WINNER - Steven Yeun, Beef
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

WINNER - Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

WINNER - Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

WINNER - Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

REDIFF MOVIES
