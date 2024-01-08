Quick Look At The Golden Globe Winners

Here's a quick look at the winners of the 81st Annual Golden Globe awards.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Oppenheimer

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Best Motion Picture – Animated

WINNER - The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

WINNER - Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

WINNER - Anatomy of a Fall, France

Fallen Leaves, Finland

Io Capitano, Italy

Past Lives, United States

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom/USA

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

WINNER - Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

WINNER - Emma Stone, Poor Things

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie





Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

WINNER - Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

IMAGE: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, winner of the Supporting Actress award for The Holdovers. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

WINNER - Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn





Best Director — Motion Picture

WINNER - Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

WINNER - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives





Best Original Song – Motion Picture

WINNER - What Was I Made For, Barbie, Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish, Finneas

Addicted to Romance, She Came to Me, Music and lyrics by Bruce Springsteen

Dance the Night, Barbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

I'm Just Ken, Barbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

Peaches, The Super Mario Bros. Move, Music and lyrics by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

Road to Freedom, Rustin, Music and lyrics by Lenny Kravitz





Best Original Score – Motion Picture

WINNER - Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Television Series – Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER - Beef

All the Light We Cannot See

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

WINNER - Kieran Culkin, Succession

Brian Cox, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

IMAGE: Ayo Edebiri, winner of the Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy award for The Bear. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

WINNER - Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

WINNER - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso





Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

IMAGE: Ali Wong, winner of the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television for Beef. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

WINNER - Ali Wong, Beef

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers





Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

IMAGE: Steven Yeun, winner for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television for Beef. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

WINNER - Steven Yeun, Beef

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves





Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

WINNER - Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

WINNER - Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

WINNER - Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer