High Fashion On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

The 81st Annual Golden Globes awards saw Hollywood's swish set make a dazzling show on the red carpet.
Here's all the action coming straight for you from Beverly Hills, California.
Oppenheimer has got as many as eight Globe nominations, including one for Emily Blunt in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture category.
She arrives here with husband John Krasinski.
Emily's co-star Florence Pugh picks a fiery red for the big night.
After getting married last June, Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup made their first red carpet appearance as a married couple at the Globes.
Meryl Streep's Plus One for the night is her agent, Kevin Huvane.
Say hello to Jennifer Aniston!
Julianne Moore, 63, looks ageless in a red gown. She has been nominated for her performance in the film, May December.
Steven Spielberg has eyes for his wife Kate Capshaw only.
James Marsden has been nominated for his performance in the sitcom, Jury Duty.
Selena Gomez paid tribute to Marilyn Monroe by recreating her iconic pose on the red carpet.
She has been nominated for her performance in the thriller series, Only Murders in the Building.
Rosamund Pike chose to cover up with a dramatic veil after injuring her face in a ski accident during Christmas.
She has been nominated for her performance in the film, Saltburn.
Sex Education actor Gillian Anderson puts on a dress with delicate embroidery which needed 150 hours to make!
Everyone saw this one coming!
Cillian Murphy is among the big winners of the night with his brilliant performance in and as Oppenheimer.
Keri Russell earns her fourth Golden Globe nomination, this time for the drama series The Diplomat.
Bradley Cooper, who has been nominated for as an actor as well as director for his film Maestro, arrives with his mum Gloria Campano.
Jennifer Lawrence has been nominated for her performance in the film, No Hard Feelings.