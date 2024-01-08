High Fashion On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

The 81st Annual Golden Globes awards saw Hollywood's swish set make a dazzling show on the red carpet.

Here's all the action coming straight for you from Beverly Hills, California.

Photograph: Mike Blake/ REUTERS

Oppenheimer has got as many as eight Globe nominations, including one for Emily Blunt in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture category.

She arrives here with husband John Krasinski.

Photograph: Mike Blake/ REUTERS

Emily's co-star Florence Pugh picks a fiery red for the big night.

Photograph: Mike Blake/ REUTERS

After getting married last June, Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup made their first red carpet appearance as a married couple at the Globes.

Photograph: Mike Blake/ REUTERS

Meryl Streep's Plus One for the night is her agent, Kevin Huvane.

Photograph: Mike Blake/ REUTERS

Say hello to Jennifer Aniston!

Photograph: Mike Blake/ REUTERS

Julianne Moore, 63, looks ageless in a red gown. She has been nominated for her performance in the film, May December.

Photograph: Mike Blake/ REUTERS

Steven Spielberg has eyes for his wife Kate Capshaw only.

Photograph: Mike Blake/ REUTERS

James Marsden has been nominated for his performance in the sitcom, Jury Duty.

Photograph: Mike Blake/ REUTERS

Selena Gomez paid tribute to Marilyn Monroe by recreating her iconic pose on the red carpet.

She has been nominated for her performance in the thriller series, Only Murders in the Building.

Photograph: Mike Blake/ REUTERS

Rosamund Pike chose to cover up with a dramatic veil after injuring her face in a ski accident during Christmas.

She has been nominated for her performance in the film, Saltburn.

Photograph: Mike Blake/ REUTERS

Sex Education actor Gillian Anderson puts on a dress with delicate embroidery which needed 150 hours to make!

Photograph: Mike Blake/ REUTERS

Everyone saw this one coming!

Cillian Murphy is among the big winners of the night with his brilliant performance in and as Oppenheimer.

Photograph: Mike Blake/ REUTERS

Keri Russell earns her fourth Golden Globe nomination, this time for the drama series The Diplomat.

Photograph: Mike Blake/ REUTERS

Bradley Cooper, who has been nominated for as an actor as well as director for his film Maestro, arrives with his mum Gloria Campano.

Photograph: Mike Blake/ REUTERS

Jennifer Lawrence has been nominated for her performance in the film, No Hard Feelings.