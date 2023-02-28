News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Seen Priyanka Look This HOT? VOTE!

Seen Priyanka Look This HOT? VOTE!

By REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: February 28, 2023 16:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Are you ready for some serious Priyanka Chopra sizzle?

The actor shared some pictures from the much-anticipated Web series, executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO banner. The action spy thriller series will premiere on April 28.

 

The story follows elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra), who had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives after independent global spy agency Citadel's fall.

 

'They have remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

'Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love,' the plotline reads.

Priyanka has been receiving a lot of love from her Indian colleagues after pictures of the show went out.

Hubby Nick Jonas writes that he's 'proud' of PeeCee because 'the show is next level'.

 

The CitadelVseries are already in production in Italy and India. The Italian version features Matilda De Angelis while the India segment stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Have You Seen Priyanka Look This HOT? VOTE! 

 

Scroll down to see more pictures from the show.

With inputs from PTI

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Ready for Priyanka's Citadel?
Ready for Priyanka's Citadel?
What's Priyanka doing in Spain?
What's Priyanka doing in Spain?
Why Priyanka is UNSTOPPABLE!
Why Priyanka is UNSTOPPABLE!
SC verdict on collegium-like system for ECs on Thu
SC verdict on collegium-like system for ECs on Thu
WTT Contender: Manika starts with wins, Sharath ousted
WTT Contender: Manika starts with wins, Sharath ousted
Interfaith relations can't be dubbed as love jihad: HC
Interfaith relations can't be dubbed as love jihad: HC
Amid 'come to Delhi' calls, Stalin bats for Congress
Amid 'come to Delhi' calls, Stalin bats for Congress

More like this

Are You Looking Forward To Varun's Citadel?

Are You Looking Forward To Varun's Citadel?

Who did this to Priyanka?

Who did this to Priyanka?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances