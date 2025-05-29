What Aditya-Sara Will Never Forget

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal at the Zamana Lage song launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

It's raining multi-starrers in Bollywood.

If Housefull 5 earlier set the party mood with Akshay Kumar and his 18-member cast, Metro... In Dino brings romantic vibes with a different kind of ensemble cast.

Even before the teaser or trailer is out, team Metro -- Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher -- gathered for a musical evening to unveil the first song from the film, Zamana Lage.

Crooned by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh, the lyrics of the song go: Tumhare sheher ka mausam bada suhana lage.

The words were fitting for the light drizzle and gentle breeze at the roof-top venue, thanks to Mumbai's early monsoon showers.

IMAGE: Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal at the Zamana Lage song launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

A band of musicians set the mood by playing a medley of popular Bollywood songs.

The cast arrived on stage humming these songs, accompanied by Director Anurag Basu and Music Composer Pritam.

IMAGE: A musical moment at the Zamana Lage song launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

At one point, Fatima and Ali started recording these musical moments on their phones. Fatima later said this was her "fan-girl moment" with Anurag and Pritamda.

WATCH: Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal talk about their love for Zamana Lage...

VIDEO: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

The iconic director-composer duo is known for churning out memorable music in the past with films like Gangster, Life in a... Metro, Barfi, Jagga Jasoos and Ludo.

Pritam describes his latest musical creation as "a classic ghazal with a modern touch" and reveals there are nine more songs in the Metro... In Dino album.

"We fight like an old married couple," Anurag Basu said about his creative jamming with Pritam. "We talk about many things, we eat food, we make food, and somehow the music is ready by the end of it."

IMAGE: Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan at the Zamana Lage song launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

At the event, Pritam revealed that Aditya Roy Kapur has voiced the musical portions of his character, similar to how "they do it in Hollywood films". The musician vouched for Aditya's newfound talent and said he sounds "amazing".

"It's very special for me," Aditya said about his singing debut.

"As an actor, when you shoot the songs, you have these beautiful words that you have to like you are singing them. But it adds so much depth to everything and the songs always take the story forward."

WATCH: What's something it would take forever to forget? The cast of Metro... In Dino answers

VIDEO: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

As the only returning cast member in the film, Konkona said it felt like a "homecoming" on the sets of Metro...In Dino, but she also missed her co-star Irrfan from the 2007 film.

IMAGE: Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sen Sharma at the Zamana Lage song launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

"There were so many moments when I missed him during the shoot of the film. Zamaane lagenge unko bhulaane mein..." Konkona ruefully said.

WATCH: Anurag Basu shares his memories of Irrfan

VIDEO: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Metro... In Dino releases in theatres on July 4.