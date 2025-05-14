Jacqueline's Musical Night With Sonu, Shankar, Shaan...

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Film folk got together for a musical night, celebrating Hai Junoon, an OTT show that will premiere on May 16 on JioHotstar. The musical drama stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Boman Irani, Siddharth Nigam and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

It has been directed by Abhishek Sharma, who helmed films like The Zoya Factor, Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran and Tere Bin Laden.

The evening kicked off with live performances by Sonu Nigam, Shaan and Shankar Mahadevan.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Boman Irani and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Jacqueline is super thrilled to be associated with Hai Junoon, a project that reunites her with her Ram Setu Director Abhishek Sharma.

For starters, it had "dance and music".

For starters, it had "dance and music".

IMAGE: Sonu Nigam. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Watch Sonu Nigam, Live!

IMAGE: Anusha Mani and Shaan. span class="credit">Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Shaan and Anusha Mani get nostalgic with the Raj Kapoor favourite, Jeena Yahaan Marna Yahaan.

IMAGE: Nitin Mukesh, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Shaan. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Nitin Mukesh gives us another version of Jeena Yahaan Marna Yahaan, which was sung originally by his legendary father Mukesh for Mera Naam Joker, and gets a kiss from son Neil.

Shankar Mahadevan makes us breathless with, well, Breathless.

IMAGE: Shankar Mahadevan, centre, flanked by sons Siddharth and Shivam. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff