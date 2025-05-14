HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Jacqueline's Musical Night With Sonu, Shankar, Shaan...

By HITESH HARISINGHANI. AFSAR DAYATAR
May 14, 2025 17:53 IST

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Film folk got together for a musical night, celebrating Hai Junoon, an OTT show that will premiere on May 16 on JioHotstar. The musical drama stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Boman Irani, Siddharth Nigam and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

It has been directed by Abhishek Sharma, who helmed films like The Zoya Factor, Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran and Tere Bin Laden.

The evening kicked off with live performances by Sonu Nigam, Shaan and Shankar Mahadevan.

Rediff's Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Dayatar bring you highlights from the evening.

 

 

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Boman Irani and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Jacqueline is super thrilled to be associated with Hai Junoon, a project that reunites her with her Ram Setu Director Abhishek Sharma.

For starters, it had "dance and music".

She tells us here why she's proud to be a 'mama!

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

 

IMAGE: Sonu Nigam. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Watch Sonu Nigam, Live!

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Anusha Mani and Shaan. span class="credit">Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Shaan and Anusha Mani get nostalgic with the Raj Kapoor favourite, Jeena Yahaan Marna Yahaan.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

 

IMAGE: Nitin Mukesh, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Shaan. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Nitin Mukesh gives us another version of Jeena Yahaan Marna Yahaan, which was sung originally by his legendary father Mukesh for Mera Naam Joker, and gets a kiss from son Neil.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

 

1

Shankar Mahadevan makes us breathless with, well, Breathless.

IMAGE: Shankar Mahadevan, centre, flanked by sons Siddharth and Shivam. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

 

