Ajay Devgn's Son Yug Makes His Debut

Like father, like son.

If the 1991 actioner Phool Aur Kaante opened doors for Ajay Devgn, his 14-year-old son Yug takes up the same genre to make his debut in Karate Kid: Legends.

The father and son duo will collaborate for the Hindi voiceover in the upcoming Hollywood movie, starring Jackie Chan and Ben Wang.

At the trailer launch in Mumbai, Papa Devgn introduced his son to the media and expressed he is 'very proud' of Yug.

"I remember when Yug was rehearsing, the very first day I got a call from the studio that they wanted to keep a few of his recordings to use in the film because they were very good," Ajay says about Yug's dubbing process for the film.

"He even called me up after taking the required permission and made me hear the dialogues he had recorded," Ajay adds.

Yug is not new to the limelight, as he often accompanies his father on red carpets.

He makes frequent appearances in his father and mom Kajol's social media feeds.

As for his first media outing, Yug appeared pretty confident, and credited his father for taking up his first film project.

"I actually got inspired by him (Ajay) because he has always done so well, and all of you know that. I love him, and he is the reason I am doing this," Yug said looking at his father which left Ajay smiling.

In Karate Kid: Legends, Yug lends his voice to Ben Wangs LiFong, a socially-awkward kid who goes on a transformative journey of self-discovery. Ajay gives his voice to Jackie Chan's Mr Han, his mentor.

Ajay says Yug is focused on the things that he likes and always wanted to start working, whether in films or otherwise.

When this project came to them, Ajay said he had only one advice for Yug.

"I just told him to be confident and go ahead," Papa Devgn recalled.

Karate Kid: Legends is scheduled to release in India on May 30.