HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » When Vinay Pathak Fell In Love With Amruta

When Vinay Pathak Fell In Love With Amruta

By MAYUR SANAP
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: May 29, 2025 11:22 IST

x

IMAGE: Amruta Subhash and Vinay Pathak. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

There's a certain charm to actors who appear in real life what they portray on screen.

Like Amruta Subhash and Vinay Pathak.

Mayur Sanap/Rediff remembers watching Amruta for the first time in the 2004 National Award-winning Marathi film Shwaas, where she played a tender, warm-hearted person named Asawari.

In person, she's just as positive as Asawari and lights up the room every time she beams her infectious smile.

On the other hand, Vinay seems to be someone whose amazing wit are second nature to him, similar to his many screen characters.

Both actors mark their screen union for the first time in Chidiya, in which they bring an emotional tale of dreams and resilience, set in a Mumbai chawl.

But their friendship goes way back when they starred in Island City in which Amruta and Vinay had separate tracks in the anthology film.

Vinay says this 2015 film introduced him to Amruta and his admiration for the actress only grew over time.

The talented duo and Chidiya Director Mehran Amrohi chat about their creative collaboration, favourite films and, of course, Chidiya.

WATCH The Full Interview Here:

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
MAYUR SANAP
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ranveer's mom to spy: Amruta Subhash's amazing journey
Ranveer's mom to spy: Amruta Subhash's amazing journey
'You can make a film out of my struggling years'
'You can make a film out of my struggling years'
'Everyone Hated Me And I Loved It'
'Everyone Hated Me And I Loved It'
'People Don't Recognise Me Now. One Day They Will'
'People Don't Recognise Me Now. One Day They Will'
'Kamal Got Me Hooked On To Fitness'
'Kamal Got Me Hooked On To Fitness'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Fun Facts About Abhirami

webstory image 2

Bridgerton Season 4 On Its Way: Read All The Deets

webstory image 3

8 Of India's First Airports: Runways Of History

VIDEOS

In Riyadh, Owaisi targets Pak Army chief: 'US-designated terrorist sitting with Munir'13:56

In Riyadh, Owaisi targets Pak Army chief: 'US-designated...

Tharoor-led delegation pays tributes to Gandhi in Panama4:27

Tharoor-led delegation pays tributes to Gandhi in Panama

Heavy rains lash Mumbai, IMD issues red alert1:25

Heavy rains lash Mumbai, IMD issues red alert

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD