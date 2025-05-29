When Vinay Pathak Fell In Love With Amruta

IMAGE: Amruta Subhash and Vinay Pathak. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

There's a certain charm to actors who appear in real life what they portray on screen.

Like Amruta Subhash and Vinay Pathak.

Mayur Sanap/Rediff remembers watching Amruta for the first time in the 2004 National Award-winning Marathi film Shwaas, where she played a tender, warm-hearted person named Asawari.

In person, she's just as positive as Asawari and lights up the room every time she beams her infectious smile.

On the other hand, Vinay seems to be someone whose amazing wit are second nature to him, similar to his many screen characters.

Both actors mark their screen union for the first time in Chidiya, in which they bring an emotional tale of dreams and resilience, set in a Mumbai chawl.

But their friendship goes way back when they starred in Island City in which Amruta and Vinay had separate tracks in the anthology film.

Vinay says this 2015 film introduced him to Amruta and his admiration for the actress only grew over time.

The talented duo and Chidiya Director Mehran Amrohi chat about their creative collaboration, favourite films and, of course, Chidiya.

WATCH The Full Interview Here: