'You Can Piss Everyone Off'

'If you respect people, if you accommodate people, these are good attributes to have.'

'Like the whole world is a mixed bag of people, our industry is the same.'

IMAGE: Jim Sarbh and Amit Sadh in Pune Highway.

Playing besties in the film Pune Highway, their bond between Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh and Manjari Fadnnis was visible even offscreen.

But their mood was in complete contrast to the sombre mood of the film's whodunit, as they cracked jokes, laughed and generally, let their hair down.

"Sometimes, you find some very strong bonds while working. I have been lucky that way because I have really found some really nice, close friends," Manjari tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff while Amit and Jim give her funny looks.

How would you describe Pune Highway to anyone who has no idea what this film is about?

Amit: Well, this is from a play called Pune Highway. It's a story of three friends. They have a very deep friendship and know all the secrets. The way this friendship blossoms is one of the USPs of this film.

Somewhere afar, a murder unfolds.

The story is about how that murder brings about a lot of ups and downs in their friendship.

I never thought a murder mystery would be so well woven with a coming-of-age or friendship film. It's like watching two movies at once.

IMAGE: Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh and Manjari Fadnnis. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

When a movie is releasing in theatres, it's not only about your performance or the quality of the content. Many other factors come into the picture like the opening weekend, screen count, box office numbers. Is it unnerving to have a theatrical release in today's times?

Jim: It is more unnerving for the producers.

It is unnerving for us in the same way that we want something to be successful because we worked hard on it and hope that people will go and watch it.

We want it to resonate with the audience.

It is, of course, more concerning for the producer because the money and the commercial aspects enter into it.

As far as we are concerned, we just want it to do well.

IMAGE: The Pune Highway poster.

The poster has three of you in puzzled expressions. Can you recall a moment from your life when you felt as puzzled?

Amit: There are so many times. That's the beauty of life; it just puzzles you every second step.

And the moment you think you've cracked it, you're on the downs again.

Jim: Welcome to my podcast (All three laughs together).

(Jim continues.)

I have a very specific story.

One of my best friends from college, we were a group of four very, very, very close friends. Me, Isaac, Nuna and Victoria.

For a while, there were two other friends that joined in as well, but this was the like core group.

About 12 years ago, I got an email from Nuna saying that Victoria's ex-boyfriend has murdered her.

Manjari: *shocked*

Jim: Yeah, that's when I had this most puzzled expression where you think about how you could never imagine something like this would happen to someone so close to you.

This is something you read about in the newspaper, it doesn't affect your actual life.

It made me think about the nature of wanton violence and how anybody that can act with such violence in reaction to a circumstance. It's totally un-understandable by me.

Slowly, I came to the opinion that these things, when they happen, are similar to a falling coconut.

Falling coconuts also kill people. It's un-understandable. It's chance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manjari Fadnnis/Instagram

In an industry which is so make-believe, how difficult it is cultivate real friends? And how difficult is it to maintain these friendships?

Amit: It depends on you.

You can be an obnoxious person and piss everyone off. But you can be a nice person too.

You can be an actor, a banker, you can be anything... it's not necessarily a job, it's your trait as a human being.

If you respect people, if you accommodate people, these are good attributes to have. Like the whole world is a mixed bag of people, our industry is the same.

It has great people, not-so-great people at a point, but then maybe a few years ago, they are great. It's just evolution of life that carries on.

Manjari: Sometimes, you do find strong bonds while working. But not all relationships last.

I have been lucky that way because I have really found some really nice, close friends.

Like the chaotic situation in a murder mystery, there is a lot of chaos in an actor's day-to-day life. How do you make sure you stay focused on what's important?

Jim: Different people handle it different ways.

You should just be open.

You should be open to friendships.

You should be open to the power of social media.

You should be open to working as hard as you can.

You should be open to workshopping.

You should be open to receiving the script five days before the shoot!

You can't control these things, you can just be open and react to what you get.

Amit: Be adaptable and flexible.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amit Sadh/Instagram

Amit, you have been around for more than 20 years in the industry if one includes your TV days. How would you describe your journey in one word?

Jim: Eventful! (Laughs).

Amit: (Takes a brief pause) I can say I am happy.

Manjiri, I think your Meghna from Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na is the most memorable character in your filmography. Do people come to you and say like, hey, I remember you from that movie?

Manjari: All the time!

Amit: I didn't say that to you.

Manjari: Thank you.

It happens all the time but I really would want people to watch more of my films and connect me with the other characters I have also played.

I am hungry for people to watch me in different roles.

IMAGE: Amit Sadh and Manjari Fadnnis in Barot House.

Amit and Manjari, you two have already worked together in Barot House. When you already know your co-star, does it ease out your process?

Manjari: When you have worked together for so long, there's a natural amount of comfort that we share. I think that makes life really easy.

It's so much fun on the set when all of us are working together because we understand each other, our processes, and what we expect out of each other in scenes and roles.

I think we feed off each other's energies, so that works beautifully. You will see that in Pune Highway.

Jim, did it take you some time to warm up to their partnership?

Amit: Jim was already warmed up when he came (Laughs).

Jim: It was very easy.

I think they are so relaxed, they rip off each other, they joke with each other. They already had this brother-sister vibe going on when we met.

It was easy, I just fit right in.

Amit: This film is about the exes and siblings. They are ex-partners and I am her brother.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amit Sadh/Instagram

Jim, you're not an actor who would like to talk about his process. But is there any technique or trick that's constant?

Jim: There's no technique or trick for all characters.

What a person can do is to spend time with their lines.

I love getting it, putting it on its feet, trying to block it, trying to think about the movements.

I like inhabiting it in my body as soon as I can because that has answers that you can't find intellectually.

Your work as a producer is also getting a lot of recognition, which is for Baksho Bondi and Sabar Bonda. Do you see any shift in your acting process after turning producer?

Jim: So far no, because it's all been new for me.

I wouldn't say there's a direct effect on my acting process.

If anything, you understand the complicated factors that go behind making a production.

You're a little bit more forgiving about a lot of stuff because you've seen the other side and you understand that it is a lot more complicated than you're seeing in the moment. It's easy to get upset about certain things as an actor.

When you've been on the other side, you're like, oh, there must have been a reason and it's worth thinking about what the reason is instead of being unnecessarily emotionally upset.

Lastly, in tune with the title of this movie, what's the playlist for road trips for each one of you?

Jim: It will be mood-based.

There is this one song that I like to listen to on my scooter in Goa particularly. It's funny because when I went to watch All We Imagine Is Light, she (Director Payal Kapadia) had chosen a similar song by the same artist. The one I like is called Homesickness Part 2.

Give it a listen. It's gorgeous.

Amit: Mine is Ben Palmer. Great artist. There are several tracks but there's this track called Father Ocean.

It's beautiful.

Manjari: My playlist changes.

When I'm travelling to different cities, I try to find the playlist of their local language and like to listen to that. It puts me the vibe of the city.

Jim: Oh, that makes sense.

WATCH The Full Interview Here: