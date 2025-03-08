HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kareena, Shahid Hug!

By REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: March 08, 2025 21:42 IST
Last updated on: March 08, 2025 21:42 IST

The 25th edition of IIFA is taking place on March 8 and 9 in Jaipur.

Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana hosted the IIFA Digital Awards on Saturday, March 8.

Bobby Deol, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and Madhuri Dixit gather for a media interaction before the IIFA Digital Awards on Saturday.

Kareena and Shahid, who were in a relationship early this century, were spotted sharing a warm moment.

Bebo and Sasha hugged and chatted as the paparazzi's cameras went click-click-click-click.

 

Watch Kareena and Shahid share a warm hug.

 

Kareena wore an archival John Galliano gazette print dress from his eponymous spring/summer 2001 collection, paired with knee-high black leather boots and a black Hermès Birkin bg.

 

Bobby speaks to the media as Karan and Kareena watch.

 

Madhuri, Kriti and Vijay Varma.

 

Karan and Kartik will host Sunday's awards.

 

Ranveer Shorey.

 

Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana rehearse before Saturday's awards.

 

Jaideep Alhawat.

 

Vijay Varma and Nimrat Kaur.

 

Nora Fatehi and Shreya Ghoshal with Composers Sachin-Jigar.

With inputs from ANI.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
