'It Has Been A Box Of Surprises'

IMAGE: Shalini Pandey. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

After making her presence felt in the Southern film industry with Arjun Reddy, Mahanati and a cameo in NTR: Kathanayakudu, Shalini Pandey made her Bollywood debut in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, then acted in Maharaj. Now in the Web series Dabba Cartel she gets to act with Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan and Anjali Anand.

"When I grow up, I'd like to be like Shabana ma'am, the way she carries herself with so much grace and dignity and the way she uplifts younger women," Shalini tells Subhash K Jha.

That's a lovely rounded thoughtful performance in Dabba Cartel. How did this interesting project come your way?

Excel reached out to my team and when I heard that there's Shabana Azmi, of course I had to say yes. But also there is Excel, there is Netflix, it was a great package. Also, all the ensemble cast is so lovely.

Then when I read the script and heard the narration, I realised that Raji is such an endearing character. She had such a good arc and I had to play it, so it's a great opportunity that came my way and I'm very grateful for that.

IMAGE: Shabana Azmi, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand and Jyotika in Dabba Cartel.

Were you not intimidated by the prospect of working with these formidable actresses? What was it like to work and interact with them?

I was very excited to work and meet these amazing women, especially Shabana Azmi.

My mom has been the biggest fan of Shabana Azmi and she wished and hoped that I work with her.

I was very excited when I got to know that I'd be sharing screen space with her.

Also the opportunity to be working with such great actors.

It was lovely working with these actors because you get to learn so much.

They are all different people and we had so many stories to exchange. I got to learn so much from Shabana ma'am, from Jyotika, Nimisha, Anjali, and also male actors.

Everyone in the cast is so amazing. I wish I had more scenes with Gajraj sir (Gajrao Rao). It was lovely working with all these people.

IMAGE: Shalini Pandey, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shabana Azmi and Anjali Anand get goofy on the sets of Dabba Cartel. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anjali Anand/Instagram

Many of your sequences are with Shabana Azmi. What were your takeaways from associating with such an institution?

We all love Shabana Azmi. We all admire her work. I have seen her work. I have loved her through my mum.

The first movie that I saw of her was Makdee and I was a huge, huge fan, but I fell in love with her when I met her and I got to work with her.

When I grow up, I'd like to be more like her, the way she carries herself with so much grace and dignity and the way she uplifts younger women.

IMAGE: Shalini Pandey and Vijay Deverakonda in Arjun Reddy.

From Arjun Reddy to Dabba Cartel, how do you see your journey so far?

My journey has just been incredible. It has been a box of surprises. I just think I've grown as an actor.

My journey has just been so different. Each character has been so different. I am so fortunate that I got to work with such lovely and different directors at such a young age.

I am also looking forward to where this journey takes me from here.

Dabba Cartel is such a special project, it's going to do wonders for me and I'm very hopeful for this show and the character.

In hindsight, how do you feel about your character tolerating so much toxicity in Arjun Reddy?

I play my character and I do not judge it. I'm an actor and I'm supposed to play different characters and that's what I thrive for.

It was my first film. I'm grateful for Preeti because it changed my life and that was my stepping in the industry as an actor.