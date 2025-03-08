HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SRK, Madhuri Arrive In Jaipur For IIFA

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 08, 2025 12:02 IST

The 25th edition of IIFA will take place today, March 8, 2025, and tomorrow, March 9, in Jaipur.

Kartik Aaryan will host the show along with Aparshkti Khurana.

Take a look at the stars who arrived for the event.

Shah Rukh Khan.

 

SRK was seen greeting people and blowing kisses to everyone.

 

Madhuri Dixit came a day in advance....

 

...To practice her dance moves as she will perform at the event.

 

Nimrat Kaur.

 

Nushrratt Bharuccha.

 

Shahid Kapoor.

 

Karishma Tanna.

 

Nora Fatehi

 

Vijay Varma..

 

Vijay with Abhishek Banerjee.

 

Aparshakti Khurana, who will co-host the show.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
SRK, Suhana Not Dad, Daughter In King
Where You Can Watch Saif's Son On OTT
A Peek Into Alekha-Aadar's Honeymoon
Sonal's Bikini Holiday In The Maldives
'I Had To Fight Nasir Saab For...'
