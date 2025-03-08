SRK, Madhuri Arrive In Jaipur For IIFA

The 25th edition of IIFA will take place today, March 8, 2025, and tomorrow, March 9, in Jaipur.

Kartik Aaryan will host the show along with Aparshkti Khurana.

Take a look at the stars who arrived for the event.

Shah Rukh Khan.

SRK was seen greeting people and blowing kisses to everyone.

Madhuri Dixit came a day in advance....

...To practice her dance moves as she will perform at the event.

Nimrat Kaur.

Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Shahid Kapoor.

Karishma Tanna.

Nora Fatehi

Vijay Varma..

Vijay with Abhishek Banerjee.

Aparshakti Khurana, who will co-host the show.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com