Where You Can Watch Saif's Son On OTT

From Saif Ali Khan's sabse bada beta's streaming debut to how to make potstickers with Prince Charles' chhoti bahu, it's all there on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists everything coming up on OTT this week.

Thandel

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi star in this mix of action, romance and patriotism wherein a fisherman is detained by neighbouring forces after he accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters.



Vidaamuyarchi

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Set in Azerbaijan, the Ajith Kumar-Trisha action vehicle revolves around a man's determination to protect his estranged wife from a growing network of threats and lunatics on the loose.

The Waking of a Nation

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Aarya creator Ram Madhvani is at the helm of the new series probing into the conspiracy and events that led to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13, 1919.

Daredevil: Born Again

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Looks like Hell's Kitchen justice seeker isn't quite done with the superhero business as Charlie Cox returns to reprise the role of blind lawyer Matt Murdock and take on his arch nemesis Kingpin after he's elected mayor of New York City.

Nadaniyaan

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

A career conscious college boy finds himself romantically distracted after a poor little rich girl hires him to play her uber cool boyfriend in Khushi Kapoor's third rom-com and Ibrahim Ali Khan's acting debut.

Dupahiya

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

If the plot alone of this whimsical new comic series set in Belgium of Bihar -- chronicling the chaos disrupting a village's 25 years of crime free celebration after a bike gets stolen -- isn't tempting enough to binge watch, its loaded cast of Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastav, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Bhuvan Arora ought to do the trick.

Rekhachithram

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A suspended cop resumes duty and gets busy cracking down a suicide case that grows curiouser and curiouser over the course of his investigation.

Deli Boys

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

A pair of spoilt Pakistani American brothers learn their simple seeming, convenience store running, freshly bumped off father is quite the big shot in the world of crime. Deli Boys promises to deliver 10 episodes of wild, wacky fun.

With Love Meghan

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The duchess of Sussex shows off her domestic goddess side to her famous friends and Netflix subscribers in this 8-episodes lifestyle show.

The Leopard

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Italian, English (with subtitles)

Based on Sicilian author Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa's 1958 novel, previously adapted into a Palme d'Or winning historical in 1963, The Leopard is a lavish six part series concerning a 19th century royal family against the backdrop of social upheavals.

Joker Folie a Deux

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Curious about one of the biggest bombs of 2024? Check out Todd Phillips' Joker sequel, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, taking forward the villain story to his meet cute with Harley Quinn in a musical format.

Baapu

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A rural black comedy about a farmer family's struggles to pay off their debts and the extremes they're willing to go to.

When Life Gives You Tangerines

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A rebellious IU and sweetheart Park Bo-Gum play a couple navigating love through four seasons of life against the backdrop of scenic Jeju in Netflix's new K-drama.