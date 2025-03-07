SRK, Suhana Not Dad, Daughter In King

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand at the Pathaan media interaction. Photograph: ANI Photo

There have been conflicting reports on the shooting schedule of Siddharth Anand's King

It stars Shah Rukh Khan as 'King' and his daughter Suhana Khan as the vulnerable woman he protects from a high-risk situation.

Siddharth Anand tells Subhash K Jha that the shooting of King begins in May.

Contrary to reports, the shooting has not been postponed for Siddharth to re-write the script.

The schedules are all in place from months ago, as per the time-spaces provided by SRK and the director.

While much is not known about King, Subhash can reveal that Shah Rukh and Suhana do not play father and daughter.

They play an assassin and potential victim whom he protects from harm.

After the first schedule in May, King will be about 30 percent done.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com