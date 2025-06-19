Sara's Walk In The Clouds

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan takes a break from the promotions of her upcoming film Metro... In Dino, and makes a quick trip to the snow-capped mountains of Uttarakhand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara's travel pictures are usually accompanied by her shayari:

'Snow me what you're made off'

'Who says women can't be rough and tough'

'Sometimes pahad chado sometimes cross the trough'

'Aur saath rakho ajwain incase you get a cold or cough'

'Ab meri shayari par please don't scoff.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

The Pilates girl goes on a trek.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Breathing in the fresh mountain air.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Refreshing, isn't it?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

A different kind of sun-bathing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Doing the Shah Rukh Khan pose.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

In Metro...In Dino, Sara pairs up with Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Directed by Anurag Basu, the film will release on July 4.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff