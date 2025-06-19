Sara's Walk In The Clouds

Sara Ali Khan takes a break from the promotions of her upcoming film Metro... In Dino, and makes a quick trip to the snow-capped mountains of Uttarakhand.
Sara's travel pictures are usually accompanied by her shayari:
'Snow me what you're made off'
'Who says women can't be rough and tough'
'Sometimes pahad chado sometimes cross the trough'
'Aur saath rakho ajwain incase you get a cold or cough'
'Ab meri shayari par please don't scoff.'
The Pilates girl goes on a trek.
Breathing in the fresh mountain air.
Refreshing, isn't it?
A different kind of sun-bathing.
Doing the Shah Rukh Khan pose.
In Metro...In Dino, Sara pairs up with Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time.
Directed by Anurag Basu, the film will release on July 4.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff