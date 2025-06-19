HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Sara's Walk In The Clouds

Sara's Walk In The Clouds

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 19, 2025 12:04 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan takes a break from the promotions of her upcoming film Metro... In Dino, and makes a quick trip to the snow-capped mountains of Uttarakhand.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara's travel pictures are usually accompanied by her shayari:
'Snow me what you're made off'
'Who says women can't be rough and tough'
'Sometimes pahad chado sometimes cross the trough'
'Aur saath rakho ajwain incase you get a cold or cough'
'Ab meri shayari par please don't scoff.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

The Pilates girl goes on a trek.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Breathing in the fresh mountain air.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Refreshing, isn't it?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

A different kind of sun-bathing.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Doing the Shah Rukh Khan pose.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

In Metro...In Dino, Sara pairs up with Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Directed by Anurag Basu, the film will release on July 4.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Step Inside Sara Ali Khan's Home
Step Inside Sara Ali Khan's Home
Sara's Stunning Swiss Holiday
Sara's Stunning Swiss Holiday
'I am glad my parents weren't together'
'I am glad my parents weren't together'
'I don't like to be free'
'I don't like to be free'
Sara's Trip To Kashmir
Sara's Trip To Kashmir

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Dadpe Pohe: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

National Reading Day: 12 Famous Novels Set In India

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

VIDEOS

'Honoured to meet him': Trump after hosting Munir at the White House2:22

'Honoured to meet him': Trump after hosting Munir at the...

PM Modi receives grand welcome at St Mark's Square in Croatia4:13

PM Modi receives grand welcome at St Mark's Square in...

PM Modi joins world leaders for group photo at G7 Summit2:31

PM Modi joins world leaders for group photo at G7 Summit

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD