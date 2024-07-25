Sara's Trip To Kashmir

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Kashmir has a special place in Sara Ali Khan's heart, and she never gets tired of visiting it.

Sara takes yet another trip to Kashmir, and makes lovely pictures.

Writer Jehaan Handa (credited for Sara's films Kedarnath and Love Aaj Kal) and Director Collin DCunha (who is directing Ananya Panday in the Web series,Call Me Bae) join her in Gulmarg.

Making new friends and indulging in the local food.

Finding a beautiful background to make more pictures.

And then some more!

Taking in the nature.

Sara goes on a trek.

Jehaan has been 'best friends' with Sara, and his previous birthday post to her says, 'Through all the seasons and all the places and all the ups and all the downs and all the laughter and all the tears, we have each other. I hope this birthday brings you all good things in abundance #loveyou #madhuman #bestfriends #unpredictable #birthdaygirl.'

Taking pictures by the stream.

