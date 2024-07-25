News
Sara's Trip To Kashmir

Sara's Trip To Kashmir

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 25, 2024 13:58 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Kashmir has a special place in Sara Ali Khan's heart, and she never gets tired of visiting it.

Sara takes yet another trip to Kashmir, and makes lovely pictures.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Writer Jehaan Handa (credited for Sara's films Kedarnath and Love Aaj Kal) and Director Collin DCunha (who is directing Ananya Panday in the Web series,Call Me Bae) join her in Gulmarg.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Making new friends and indulging in the local food.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Finding a beautiful background to make more pictures.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

And then some more!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Taking in the nature.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara goes on a trek.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Jehaan has been 'best friends' with Sara, and his previous birthday post to her says, 'Through all the seasons and all the places and all the ups and all the downs and all the laughter and all the tears, we have each other. I hope this birthday brings you all good things in abundance #loveyou #madhuman #bestfriends #unpredictable #birthdaygirl.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Taking pictures by the stream.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
