Sara's Stunning Swiss Holiday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan seeks out her travel partners -- mum Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan -- to tour Switzerland and make pretty pictures.

'My most green red flag,' she writes, posting pictures from the picturesque location.

Different kind of the blues.

When Sara's on top of the world!

Drinks break.

A dip in the pool.

Sara takes in the view.

When Sara mirrors her flowers.

Ibrahim turns photographer for Sara.

View from Sara's balcony.

Basking in the sun.

Golden light.

Sara reaches Schilthorn -- a summit in the Bernese Alps of Switzerland -- and makes a note of it.

Enjoying a meal in an open air restaurant.

What's on Sara's mind?

