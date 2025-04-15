HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Sara's Stunning Swiss Holiday

Sara's Stunning Swiss Holiday

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 15, 2025 11:29 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan seeks out her travel partners -- mum Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan -- to tour Switzerland and make pretty pictures.

'My most green red flag,' she writes, posting pictures from the picturesque location.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Different kind of the blues.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

When Sara's on top of the world!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Drinks break.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

A dip in the pool.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara takes in the view.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

When Sara mirrors her flowers.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Ibrahim turns photographer for Sara.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

View from Sara's balcony.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Basking in the sun.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Golden light.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara reaches Schilthorn -- a summit in the Bernese Alps of Switzerland -- and makes a note of it.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Enjoying a meal in an open air restaurant.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

What's on Sara's mind?

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bold, Beautiful And Backless
Bold, Beautiful And Backless
Jaideep Wants To Steal THIS From Saif!
Jaideep Wants To Steal THIS From Saif!
Ready For Bollywood's 'Costume' Party?
Ready For Bollywood's 'Costume' Party?
What Malaika's Week Has Been Like
What Malaika's Week Has Been Like
Ibrahim's Kashmir State Of Mind
Ibrahim's Kashmir State Of Mind

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Horror Titles To Watch On OTT

webstory image 2

The Joy of Buttermilk: 7 Refreshing Recipes

webstory image 3

Vivo V50e: Underwater Pics & 6 Other Reasons To Buy It

VIDEOS

Karishma Tanna spotted with a mystery man in Bandra1:10

Karishma Tanna spotted with a mystery man in Bandra

From Rolls Royce to Chevy, vintage beauties stun enthusiasts at Heritage Transport Museum6:04

From Rolls Royce to Chevy, vintage beauties stun...

Hina Khan almost fell on the ramp, handled it with grace 1:39

Hina Khan almost fell on the ramp, handled it with grace

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD