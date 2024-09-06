Pretty Patralekhaa

Varun misses his dog... Rasika starts shooting for a new season...Neena catches a sunset...
Patralekhaa is 'mellow in yellow'.
Varun Dhawan misses his dog and writes, 'मैं इस व्यक्ति को बहुत मिस कर रहा हूँ।'
Sanjana Sanghi celebrates her birthday in Delhi and writes, 'Turned a year older, (and hopefully wiser) soaked in endless and eternal gratitude for all the love in my life in the form of the bestest family and friends. And to each and every one of you, thank you for all your wishes, messages, flowers, and cards that I walked into. As they fill up my home, your love fills up my heart. So thankful.'
'Shoot Day 1. And another season begins! Guess the show. Do not be deceived by the smile... am a bundle of nerves within,' writes Rasika Dugal.
Waluscha De Sousa glams up her latest post.
Caption Rakul Singh's latest pose.
Parineeti Chopra takes a selfie in London.
Tisca Chopra is 'manifesting Vietnam, Turkey, Mexico and Bali.'
'Fun time at New York City with my son Samrat,' updates Jaya Prada.
Aadar Jain, who recently got engaged to his girlfriend Alekha Advani, shares pictures from their dreamy vacation in the Maldives.
Neena Gupta takes in the amazing sunset.
