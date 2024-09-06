News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Pretty Patralekhaa

Pretty Patralekhaa

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 06, 2024 09:29 IST
Varun misses his dog... Rasika starts shooting for a new season...Neena catches a sunset...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa is 'mellow in yellow'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan misses his dog and writes, 'मैं इस व्यक्ति को बहुत मिस कर रहा हूँ।'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi celebrates her birthday in Delhi and writes, 'Turned a year older, (and hopefully wiser) soaked in endless and eternal gratitude for all the love in my life in the form of the bestest family and friends. And to each and every one of you, thank you for all your wishes, messages, flowers, and cards that I walked into. As they fill up my home, your love fills up my heart. So thankful.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Duggal/Instagram

'Shoot Day 1. And another season begins! Guess the show. Do not be deceived by the smile... am a bundle of nerves within,' writes Rasika Dugal.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Waluscha De Sousa/Instagram

Waluscha De Sousa glams up her latest post.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Caption Rakul Singh's latest pose.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra takes a selfie in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra is 'manifesting Vietnam, Turkey, Mexico and Bali.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaya Prada/Instagram

'Fun time at New York City with my son Samrat,' updates Jaya Prada.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadar Jain/Instagram

Aadar Jain, who recently got engaged to his girlfriend Alekha Advani, shares pictures from their dreamy vacation in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neena Gupta/Instagram

Neena Gupta takes in the amazing sunset.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
