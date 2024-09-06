Kajol Salutes 2 Biggest Teachers Of Her Life

Film folk celebrated their gurus on Teacher's Day by sharing lovely pictures and posts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol shares a throwback picture with mum Tanuja to pay tribute to the 'biggest teachers' of her life.

'To the two bigggest teachers of my life ... my mom who gave me all the lessons and the child me who learnt them in her own way.. stumbling and falling and misunderstanding and experiencing .. I can see u both so much clearer now,' Kajol writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon hails her mother Geeta Sanon -- a professor at Delhi university -- on Teacher's Day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

Shefali Shah shares a childhood picture and writes, 'I don't have a picture of my teachers, but this jungle gym did teach me a lot. It taught me that to climb you have to fall and when you fall you brush your knees, put a band-aid and try climbing again.

'It also taught me that when there are more people involved don't climb on each other, don't step on each others toes rather make space for everyone to work together.

'It also taught me that when you are trying to climb on the jungle gym you will get messy, you will get dirty but if you didn't how would you know if it was good or bad. And a jungle gym changes forms in the play ground, in school, in life... It's not easy but all the trouble is going to be worth the picture you'll have etched on time. #HappyTeachersDay.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria goes back to school and writes, 'BACK TO SCHOOL! In my opinion, the most beautiful acres on Pali Hill...How fortunate we were to grow and learn among trees, flowers, endless cottages, open skies and the sweetest cats and dogs (my truest friends then, other than my twin @piasutaria and my sister @missmehtaaa who've had my back since day one). Going back to school today was a (much needed) warm embrace.

'We hugged our teachers, met so many lovely students and reminisced about the past, as one must in such circumstances. In such a fleeting, fancy, new world, how wonderful it is to look back on simple, sweet days... When we had not a care in the world and life was just... slower.'