Sara-Varun Seek Bappa's Blessings

T-Series celebrated Ganpati Mahotsav at its office for the first time since COVID-19.

Bollywood dropped in for a darshan of Lord Ganesha.

Shraddha Kapoor goes back a long way with T-Series. It gave her Aashiqui 2, the film that made her a star after a poor debut.

Sara Ali Khan's latest release, Atrangi Re, was a T-Series venture.

Varun Dhawan arrives in his Bhediya look.

He catches up with Sara, his co-star from Coolie No 1.

Sidharth Malhotra was spotted at the T-Series office with Kartik Aaryan in June, leading to rumours about a film with the entertainment giant.

Sharvari matches her phone with her gorgeous sari.

She gets clicked with Sunny Kaushal. The couple is reportedly dating but they have not confirmed their relationship status.

Gauahar Khan walks hand-in-hand with her husband Zaid Darbar.

Singer Zahrah S Khan, also known as Sasha Agha, is the daughter of yesteryear actress Salma Agha.

Rohit Shetty with the host, Bhushan Kumar.

Bhushan's wife, Divya Khosla Kumar, looks beautiful in yellow.

Pearl V Puri had acted in the music video, Teri Aankhon Mein, with Divya.

Gurmeet Chaudhary does the aarti.

Singer Shilpa Rao arrives with her photographer husband Ritesh Krishnan.

T-Series' Krishan Kumar with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Director Om Raut.

Is Director Madhur Bhandarkar praying for his upcoming film Babli Bouncer?

Dino Morea opts for a casual look.

Mukesh Bhatt arrives with his son Vishesh.

Directors Subhash Ghai, Hansal Mehta and Indra Kumar.

Directors Faruk Kabir, Subhash Kapoor and Nikhil Advani were also spotted.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar