Hours before her film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke released in theatres, Sara Ali Khan visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain to seek blessings.

While Sara was welcomed at the shrine, readers may recall how Ranbir Kapoor was prevented from worshipping at the temple before Bramastra's release on account of his comments in an old video which surfaced suddenly.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

The trolls, of course, couldn't stop their chatter about Sara's visit, but she gave them a befitting reply at a media interaction.

"I take my work very seriously," Sara said.

"I work for people, for you. I would feel bad if you don't like my work, but my personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting.

"People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. You should like the energy of a place...I believe in energy."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara performed the Bhasma Aarti at the temple, which is done between 4 am and 5:30 am.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Sara also performed the jalabhishek inside the sanctum sanctorum.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Sara wore a pink sari for the rituals. It is mandatory for women to wear a sari for the Bhasma Aarti.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Sara sits in the nandihal at the temple to pray.

Photograph: ANI Photo

This is not the first time Sara has visited the Ujjain temple.

Watch: Sara offers prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

A day before, Sara and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-star Vicky Kaushal prayed at the Bholenath temple in Lucknow for their film's success.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara also visited the Ajmer Sharif dargah in Rajasthan on Sunday.

With inputs from ANI