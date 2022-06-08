News
What Shilpa Shetty's NEW Vanity Van Looks Like!

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: June 08, 2022 13:10 IST
It's always intriguing to know about the everyday lives of Bollywood stars.

What do they do during their free time on shoots?

Where do they live?

What do star homes look like?

What kind of make-up do they use?

What do the stars eat?

And what do their vanity vans look like?

Please click on the images for a look at Shilpa Shetty's home away from home.

 

IMAGE: It's Shilpa's 47th birthday today and guess what she gifted herself? A new vanity van. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: It's black on the outside; the inside is beautifully modified to suit Shilpa's needs.

 

IMAGE: A sitting area for quick meetings.

 

IMAGE: Need to get ready for a shoot? Her make-up area awaits.

 

IMAGE: The shower and hairwash station.

 

IMAGE: A beautiful kitchenette to whip up a quick meal.

 

IMAGE: The mandatory -- for Shilpa -- yoga deck.

 

IMAGE: Climb those steps for a spot of yoga.

 

 

 
X

 

Rediff Movies
