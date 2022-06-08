News
Priyanka And The Snake

By Rediff Movies
June 08, 2022 14:48 IST
When it comes to fashion, Priyanka Chopra never disappoints.

Here she is in Paris, at the launch of Eden: The Garden of Wonders, the latest collection from the Italian luxury brand, Bvlgari.

 

IMAGE: Photograph: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Bvlgari

Priyanka's shimmery gown perfectly partnered the Bvlgari serpent necklace.

 

IMAGE: The sequinned orange gown flowed seamlessly. Photograph: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Bvlgari
 

IMAGE: Priyanka and Hollywood star Anne Hathaway, right, flank Bvlgari Creative Director Lucia Silvestri, centre. Photograph: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Bvlgari

 

IMAGE: While Anne is mom to two boys, Priyanka recently introduced daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas to the world.
Both actresses clearly remain smokin' hot! Photograph: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Bvlgari

 

Like Priyanka's look? Vote!

Rediff Movies
