Priyanka And The Snake

When it comes to fashion, Priyanka Chopra never disappoints.

Here she is in Paris, at the launch of Eden: The Garden of Wonders, the latest collection from the Italian luxury brand, Bvlgari.

IMAGE: Photograph: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Bvlgari

Priyanka's shimmery gown perfectly partnered the Bvlgari serpent necklace.

IMAGE: The sequinned orange gown flowed seamlessly. Photograph: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Bvlgari

IMAGE: Priyanka and Hollywood star Anne Hathaway, right, flank Bvlgari Creative Director Lucia Silvestri, centre. Photograph: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Bvlgari



Both actresses clearly remain smokin' hot! Photograph: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Bvlgari IMAGE: While Anne is mom to two boys, Priyanka recently introduced daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas to the world.Both actresses clearly remain smokin' hot!

Like Priyanka's look? Vote!