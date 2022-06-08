Priyanka And The Snake

When it comes to fashion, Priyanka Chopra never disappoints.
Here she is in Paris, at the launch of Eden: The Garden of Wonders, the latest collection from the Italian luxury brand, Bvlgari.
IMAGE: Photograph: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Bvlgari
Priyanka's shimmery gown perfectly partnered the Bvlgari serpent necklace.
IMAGE: The sequinned orange gown flowed seamlessly. Photograph: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Bvlgari
IMAGE: Priyanka and Hollywood star Anne Hathaway, right, flank Bvlgari Creative Director Lucia Silvestri, centre. Photograph: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Bvlgari
