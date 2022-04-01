Sara Visits A Temple With Vikrant

Sara Ali Khan loves visiting temples.

The actress makes it a point to visit a temple in whichever state she's shooting.

Sara's latest shoot took her to Gujarat, and she worshipped at the Nageshvar Jyotirling temple, this time with co-actor Vikrant Massey.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

IMAGE: Sara and Vikrant visit the Nageshvar Jyotirling temple in Dwarka.

'Nice to have you mere saath.. Filming, inspiring, holding my haath.. Being there and helping me for har ek baat ..Thank you..Jai Bholenath,' Sara says.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Sara and Vikrant are shooting for Director Pawan Kripalani's Gaslight.

Interestingly, Pawan's earlier film was Bhoot Police, starred Sara's dad Saif Ali Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: This is Vikrant's first project after his wedding.

The missus -- Sheetal Thakur -- apparently paid him a visit on set.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram