Rediff.com  » Movies » What Mithila LOVES!

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: May 11, 2022 11:44 IST
Bhumi takes a break from shooting... Mandira heads to Thailand... Kangana promotes Dhaakad...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: 'When I'm not eating or giggling I am... sleeping #eatlovesleep', confesses Mithila Palkar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar takes a quick photo break from shooting The Lady Killer in Manali.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia gets ready for a run.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor misses her summer vacation.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mandira Bedi heads to Thailand.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shriya Saran makes beautiful pictures on the beaches of Goa.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut is busy promoting her upcoming action film Dhaakad.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rakul Preet Singh goes traditional.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Nazriya Fahadh daydreams.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nazriya Nazim Fahadh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tisca Chopra shares a B&W pic.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
