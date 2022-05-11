What Mithila LOVES!

Bhumi takes a break from shooting... Mandira heads to Thailand... Kangana promotes Dhaakad...
IMAGE: 'When I'm not eating or giggling I am... sleeping #eatlovesleep', confesses Mithila Palkar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram
IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar takes a quick photo break from shooting The Lady Killer in Manali.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram
IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia gets ready for a run.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram
IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor misses her summer vacation.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Mandira Bedi heads to Thailand.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram
IMAGE: Shriya Saran makes beautiful pictures on the beaches of Goa.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram
IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut is busy promoting her upcoming action film Dhaakad.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
IMAGE: Rakul Preet Singh goes traditional.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram
IMAGE: Nazriya Fahadh daydreams.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nazriya Nazim Fahadh/Instagram
IMAGE: Tisca Chopra shares a B&W pic.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram